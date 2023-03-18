Latest update March 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Vigilance man missing since December

Mar 18, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old Vigilance South, East Coast Demerara (ECD) man has been reported missing. According to the Guyana

Police Force (GPF), the man, Teejay Roxroy Prince was last seen at Friendship, ECD on December 17, 2022.

Missing: Teejay Roxroy Prince

Missing: Teejay Roxroy Prince

Kaieteur News understands that since then Prince’s relatives have been trying to locate him but to no avail.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Prince is asked to contact the nearest police station or his family members on (592) 696-1912 or (592) 3117.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

9 Contracts Renegotiated

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Select XI champions of the U15 Super50 inter county cricket tournament

Select XI champions of the U15 Super50 inter county cricket

Mar 18, 2023

– Thrash Demerara by 52 runs in the final round Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board Super 50 U15 inter county cricket tournament concluded yesterday with its final round of the...
Read More
Linden All Stars shooting to retain Rawle 3×3 title

Linden All Stars shooting to retain Rawle...

Mar 18, 2023

Savory’s century dents Red Force; Guyana need 7 wickets for victory

Savory’s century dents Red Force; Guyana need 7...

Mar 18, 2023

Blue Water U15 Girls’ Development League launched in new Amsterdam

Blue Water U15 Girls’ Development League...

Mar 18, 2023

Parasnath urges Guyana senior cricketers to prepare mentally and believe they can achieve regional glory again

Parasnath urges Guyana senior cricketers to...

Mar 18, 2023

Dominoes tourney set to commence tomorrow at Kuru Kururu

Dominoes tourney set to commence tomorrow at Kuru...

Mar 18, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • WHAT IS THE NEWS?

    Kaieteur News – What is the news? How does a journalist decide whether an item or occurrence is newsworthy? In a small... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]