Vigilance man missing since December

Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old Vigilance South, East Coast Demerara (ECD) man has been reported missing. According to the Guyana

Police Force (GPF), the man, Teejay Roxroy Prince was last seen at Friendship, ECD on December 17, 2022.

Kaieteur News understands that since then Prince’s relatives have been trying to locate him but to no avail.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Prince is asked to contact the nearest police station or his family members on (592) 696-1912 or (592) 3117.