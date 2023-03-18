Teacher walks free, after repaying money she stole from ex-boyfriend

Kaieteur News – Twenty-three-year-old Nickacia Sobers, a teacher of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was spared jail time after she successfully repaid $467,000 she stole from her ex-boyfriend to pay off personal debts.

Sobers made her first court appearance on Wednesday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The woman pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on December 20, 2022, at Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown, she stole $467,000 from Richard Braithwaite.

Following the woman’s guilty plea and explanation, the Chief Magistrate McLennan had given Sobers up to Friday to repay the money she had stolen or in default, she would have been sentenced.

Kaieteur News had reported that Sobers ex-boyfriend owns a shoe stall at Avenue of the Republic and Robb Street.

The court heard that on the day in question, he secured the cash in a box and placed it in his car that was parked close by. Sobers was a frequent visitor at his stall and had visited him that day, a short while after he had secured his money. He had alleged that she spent some time in his car alone before he dropped her off at the Timehri Bus Park.

Upon his return to his stall, he checked for the money and it was missing. The ex-boyfriend reported the matter to police and Sobers was later arrested. She admitted to stealing the money from him.

According to her, she had some outstanding debts to pay off and when she entered the back seat of his car, she saw the money and decided to take it. Sobers claimed that she told her ex-boyfriend that she had $200,000 at home and would pay him back the money in parts but he did not agree. The man confirmed that Sobers did offer to pay back the money but when he called for the payments, she never answered her phone.