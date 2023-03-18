Speeding motorcyclist dies after crashing into truck

Kaieteur News – A speeding motorcyclist died on Friday after overtaking a car and crashing into a truck, along the Friendship Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dead is Daniel Marshall, 42, of Lot 45 Albouystown, Georgetown.

According to a statement from the police, the motorcycle was proceeding north along the western side of Friendship Public Road at around 06:50hrs reportedly at a fast rate of speed.

Police was informed that the motorcyclist attempted to overtake a silver-grey motorcar that was proceeding in the same direction. In so doing, Marshall lost control of his motorcycle and collided with the right-side rear of motor lorry #GTT 345, which was proceeding south along the eastern side of the road.

As a result of the collision, Marshall fell onto the roadway, where he received injuries to his head and body. An ambulance was summoned to the scene with a team of emergency medical technicians who pronounced him dead.

His body was then taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The lorry driver, a 40-year-old man of Tuschen is in custody, assisting with the investigation.