Sometimes, the world works in mysterious ways

Latest update March 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 18, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – De world is a strange place. Just when you think dat things are going fine, de unexpected happens.
You would go out one morning and de sun will be in all its glory. Den de next thing you know is dat it begins to rain…Or you decide dat after a long time, you are going to see a sporting event. Guess what? It is rained out…Or you decide to visit a friend. But along the way, your car suffers a punctured tire. There are some situations which you simply cannot change…Or sometimes, you are down on your luck. And den suddenly good luck lands in your lap.
Duh is de way of the world, dat is why life is so unpredictable. So as one man would say, if you are having a bad day, forget it. You may end up trying to make it a better day but it is just one of those days when things will get from bad to worse. Forget it, go to sleep and wake up to face another day. Don’t try to change a bad day into a good day. You may only make it worse!
And making its worse is not going to make you feel any better. So the better option is to sleep away your ill luck and start afresh another day.
But dere are some people who all they bring you is bad luck, day in, day out. Dese are people, no matter how close you are to dem, dat you have to keep away from.
Talk half. Leff half!
9 Contracts Renegotiated
Mar 18, 2023– Thrash Demerara by 52 runs in the final round Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board Super 50 U15 inter county cricket tournament concluded yesterday with its final round of the...
Mar 18, 2023
Mar 18, 2023
Mar 18, 2023
Mar 18, 2023
Mar 18, 2023
Kaieteur News – What is the news? How does a journalist decide whether an item or occurrence is newsworthy? In a small... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]