Sometimes, the world works in mysterious ways

Kaieteur News – De world is a strange place. Just when you think dat things are going fine, de unexpected happens.

You would go out one morning and de sun will be in all its glory. Den de next thing you know is dat it begins to rain…Or you decide dat after a long time, you are going to see a sporting event. Guess what? It is rained out…Or you decide to visit a friend. But along the way, your car suffers a punctured tire. There are some situations which you simply cannot change…Or sometimes, you are down on your luck. And den suddenly good luck lands in your lap.

Duh is de way of the world, dat is why life is so unpredictable. So as one man would say, if you are having a bad day, forget it. You may end up trying to make it a better day but it is just one of those days when things will get from bad to worse. Forget it, go to sleep and wake up to face another day. Don’t try to change a bad day into a good day. You may only make it worse!

And making its worse is not going to make you feel any better. So the better option is to sleep away your ill luck and start afresh another day.

But dere are some people who all they bring you is bad luck, day in, day out. Dese are people, no matter how close you are to dem, dat you have to keep away from.

Talk half. Leff half!