Select XI champions of the U15 Super50 inter county cricket tournament

– Thrash Demerara by 52 runs in the final round

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board Super 50 U15 inter county cricket tournament concluded yesterday with its final round of the competition. Two matches were contested yesterday; one between Essequibo and Berbice at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground and the other Demerara VS GCB Select XI at Enmore.

After three rounds of competition, Select XI convincingly clinched the GCB’s Super50 inter county championship, defeating Demerara by 52 runs at the Enmore community centre ground. Berbice U15 were adjudged runners-up after they completed their second win against Essequibo at the GCC ground.

At Enmore, Select XI posted 118-10 from 39.5 overs batting first with Kishan Silas top scoring for Demerara with a gritty 26 runs, while Jonathan Mentore chipped in with 20 runs. Joshua Charles took 4-17, Mickel Sharma and Brandon Henry bagged two wickets apiece.

In reply, Demerara were bundled out for 66-10 in 33 overs, as Select XI completed their third consecutive win and also capturing the GCB’s 2023 Super50 inter county cricket championship. Arun Gainba was the pick of the Select XI bowlers taking 4-3, while Dave Mohabir grabbed 2-10.

Meanwhile across at GCC, Berbice won the toss and opted to take first strike. Batting first, Berbice posted 215-10 from 48.4 overs. Adrian Hetmyer top scored with 52 (4×4) runs, while opening batter Razam Koobeer also scored a patient 40 runs. Ramario Bamdeholl also stroked a valuable 33 runs to set up a defendable total. Among the wickets for Essequibo were Nicholas Lovell 3-25 from 7 overs, while vice captain Ethan Silas took 2-23 and Bomesh Lall 2-33.

Chasing a target of 216 runs, Omarion Smith and Elisha Ramdat opened the batting for Essequibo, but Berbice bowlers made good use of the wicket, as Arif Khan and Nicholas Hall displayed some fine opening spell; making batting difficult for the Essequibo batters. Essequibo’s top and middle order batters wobbled to 63-7 after 35 overs with only two batters getting starts; Bomesh Lall 15 and Nicholas Lovell 19, then eventually getting out. Essequibo crumbled to 89-10 as they handed Berbice a comfortable victory. Berbice won by 127 runs (Ramario Ramdeholl took 3-17, Arif Khan 3-27 and Gavin Kisten 2-2)

In closing, GCB officials conducted a brief presentation ceremony, awarding the most outstanding players of the competition: Most runs award went to Adrian Hetymer with 83 runs with a best of 52 runs. Most wickets and also the MVP awards went to Dave Mohabir for his 9 wickets and 44 runs. The Championship trophy was also presented to the GCB Select XI team having won the competition.