Savory’s century dents Red Force; Guyana need 7 wickets for victory

2023 West Indies Championship…

– Hurricanes wrap up Pride inside 3 days

Kaieteur News – Current leader of the 2023 West Indies Four-Day Championship, Guyana Harpy Eagles, are in a very favourable position going into the final day of their match against Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) Red Force, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, T&T.

They need just seven wickets today to complete an outright win against the host team, while Red Force require a further 306 runs or need to survive the entire three sessions to deny the visitors.

At stumps on Day three, Red Force are 106 – 3 in pursuit of the 412-run target. Overnight in the middle are Darren Bravo (63) and Jyd Goolie (14).

Keemo Paul has struck twice for Guyana with the ball while Nial Smith accounts for the other wicket.

Earlier in the day, Guyana resumed their second innings on 96 – 3 with the captain Leon Johnson and Kemol Savory on 9 and 34, respectively. The pair lasted the first session and both reached the half century mark as Guyana were 187 – 3 at lunch with a lead of 351 runs.

After that, Johnson tried to push on to another First Class century but missed out when he got dismissed for 75. His departure invited the quick removal of Kevin Sinclair (1) and Anthony Bramble (7), which brought Paul to the middle.

However, Savory stood firm to achieve his maiden First Class ton. His patient innings was crafted off 219 deliveries with five fours and a six as he ended unbeaten on 101 when Guyana declared on 247 – 6 from 83 overs.

Darren Bravo and Bryan Charles claimed two wickets each while Uthman Muhammad and Imran Khan supported with one wicket each.

Red Force then had a shaky start on their journey to the target as they lost Jeremy Solozano (0) and Keagan Simmons (8) to Smith and Paul, respectively.

Bravo and Jason Mohammed (13) partnered with the score at 31 – 2 and tried to stage a recovery but the latter was adjudged lbw to Paul; Red Force were 70 – 3.

The skipper, Bravo, continued to lead from the front with another First Class half century; he has faced 105 balls and has seven fours.

Day four is scheduled to bowl off from 10:00 hrs.

Hurricanes wrap up Pride…

It continues to me a tough tournament for the defending champions, Barbados Pride, who plummeted to their second loss in three games, when the Leeward Islands Hurricanes triumphed by two wickets on the penultimate day of their match at the Queen’s Park Oval, T&T.

Hurricanes began the day on 13 – 0 in pursuit of the 247-run target and were propelled by a sublime century from Kieran Powell, who made 104 from 109 deliveries, which included 11 fours and three sixes.

His opening partner, Montcin Hodge (34), contributed valuable runs at the top of the order before his wicket triggered a collapse that saw Akeem Saunders (9), Devon Thomas (4) and Hayden Walsh (2) all removed cheaply.

Jahmar Hamilton then stood firm with Powell and turned in a resistant innings of 55 but after their dismissals, the four-wicket tail was exposed. However, needing only 24 runs for victory, they had enough fight to take them over the line.

Pride posted 322 in the first innings and restricted Volcanoes to 154 to lead by 168-runs. Hurricanes then rattled Pride for 78 in the second innings to leave the attainable target in sight with over two days left to play.

Volcanoes need one wicket for victory…

Windward Islands Volcanoes are one wicket away from what could be at least a 150-run win against the struggling Jamaica Scorpions. At close of play, Jamaica are 233 – 9 from 99 overs and require 182-runs to pull off a miracle.

Jamaica began the day with the chase that required 415-runs for success. Top order batsmen Leroy Lugg (15), Kirk McKenzie (1), Nkrumah Bonner (17) and Paul (21) all fell in the first 35 overs as Scorpions slumped to 68 – 4.

The middle order show great intent as Abhijah Mansingh (50) and Aldane Thomas (55) joined the half century performances while Derval Green (48) narrowly missed out on being a member of that club.

Jamie Merchant (5) and Marquino Mindley (0) did not last long in the middle, which left the final pair of Nicholson Gordon and Patrick Harty, to face the music. They resisted the Volcanoes until the umpires called stumps for poor light.

Shermon Lewis has four wickets for Volcanoes, Justin Greaves and Larry Edwards have two each while Kenneth Dember has one wicket.

Their match is expected to resume at 9:30 hrs, today.