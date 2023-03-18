Parasnath urges Guyana senior cricketers to prepare mentally and believe they can achieve regional glory again

Kaieteur News – Brij Parasnath, one of Caribbean leading Cricket Commentator/Analyst/Statistician; has called upon Guyana senior cricketers to play fearlessly and to believe in themselves that they can attain regional glory once again by winning the Cricket West Indies Senior Championship title for the 2023 season.
Brij Parasnath
In a motivational-mental toughness lecture to the Guyana Senior team members on Tuesday afternoon at the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva in Trinidad and Tobago; Parasnath spoke to the players after their pre-game practice session held on the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s National Cricket Centre.
Parasnath informed the players and team officials of Guyana’s outstanding record performances by previous Guyana Senior teams at the iconic Brian Lara Cricket Academy where they are currently engaged in battle against the Trinidad and Tobago senior team in the CWI Championship third round match which got underway on Wednesday.
He reminded skipper Leon Johnson and the group of Guyana’s outstanding victory by an Innings and 217 runs in their previous senior team battle during the 2017-18 CWI Professional Cricket League match.
Johnson was the captain of Guyana during that season and Parasnath informed the senior players that, “It was a biggest victory over Trinidad and Tobago in the regional four-day competitions and skipper Johnson topscored with 165, while Vishaul Singh contributed 100. And together the two players had set a new partnership record against Trinidad and Tobago.”
Parasnath also mentioned that Guyana has a one hundred percent record in four-day matches at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy as it was the only match that both teams clashed in the regional four-day fixture and that Guyana holds the advantage. He stressed that: “The responsibility and focus should be on maintaining a legacy and winning record at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.”
The experienced Commentator/Analyst also outlined Guyana’s senior men record in One-Day (50-overs) matches at that venue with an exceptional record of eight victories out of nine matches played against rival teams in the CWI Super50 tournament matches.
Parasnath asked the players, “…to reflect on their first round match when they started this year’s tournament on a winning note and to keep that feeling that the team will be successful against Trinidad and Tobago in their match at the BLCA and in the other two rounds in Guyana.”
Parasnath stressed that, “All the physical preparations had been done and now is the time to prepare mentally for the battle to regional supremacy.”
Parasnath had done a similar motivational-mental toughness lecture to the Guyana Senor team at the start of CWI Professional League when Guyana played Trinidad at the Queen’s Park Oval and “…had challenged that team to become the inaugural champion team and to strive to match the regional five-peat record of Jamaica who held that record previously. Through their (previous senior team players) belief and hard work they also were able to accomplish the historic five consecutive CWI Professional Cricket League title victories.”
Parasnath, who over the years had also done motivational-mental toughness lectures with Trinidad and Tobago’s national senior and age-group youth cricket teams; also urged the current Guyana senior team to prepare mentally and to visualize outstanding performances and ultimate success. He stressed that: “You have to believe and visualize that you can achieve similar results. Once you prepare mentally and be ready to fight hard against every team in the competition, you will be successful. Use the visualization process and see yourself with outstanding performances and winning every match. You are already prepared physically but now is time to be mentally ready to battle for long hours to achieve your goals. It’s ninety percent mental now. You can achieve your goals. Play without fear and don’t give up.”
He emphasized that “It’s important to always maintain a very positive mindset and you will come out successfully.”
