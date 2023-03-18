PAC and Iwokrama sign MOU to strengthen technical collaboration in management, biodiversity conservation and climate change

Latest update March 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 18, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Protected Areas Commission (PAC) and Iwokrama International Centre for Rainforest Conservation and Development recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in the form of a Technical Assistance Agreement (TAA).
In a statement to the media, the PAC said that the purpose of the TAA is to formalize and enhance technical cooperation between the PAC and Iwokrama, particularly to strengthen collaboration in the field of technical assistance on protected area management, biodiversity conservation and climate change.
“Under this agreement, the PAC and Iwokrama will receive mutual support in several areas including research, capacity development, education and awareness, bio-inventories and fundraising. Iwokrama and PAC have had a long-standing relationship since the PAC’s creation in 2011 as both entities worked together towards mutual conservation goals of the National Protected Areas System (NPAS) of Guyana,” the statement said.
Further, the MOU formalizes that relationship so that both entities can continue to benefit and increase their opportunities through formal collaborations at the national and international levels. Iwokrama Rainforest was created in 1996 under the Iwokrama International Centre for Rainforest Conservation and Development Act of 1996. It was set up as a protected area to show how forests can be used for social and economic benefits such as food and medicines, while at the same time being sustainably managed and protected. Their programmes contribute significantly to conservation education, awareness and research. Known by the Indigenous Machushi people as a “Place of Refuge”, the Iwokrama Rainforest is a gift to Guyana, the Commonwealth and the world, setting a national standard for sustainable forest practices.
9 Contracts Renegotiated
Mar 18, 2023– Thrash Demerara by 52 runs in the final round Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board Super 50 U15 inter county cricket tournament concluded yesterday with its final round of the...
Mar 18, 2023
Mar 18, 2023
Mar 18, 2023
Mar 18, 2023
Mar 18, 2023
Kaieteur News – What is the news? How does a journalist decide whether an item or occurrence is newsworthy? In a small... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]