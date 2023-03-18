Israeli’s Non-Resident Ambassador to Guyana pays courtesy call to GENEQUIP

Latest update March 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Israeli’s Non-Resident Ambassador to Guyana, H.E. ItaiBardov, paid a courtesy call to the General Equipment Guyana Ltd (GENEQUIP) office, Guyana’s premier distributor of machinery for various industries in Guyana and the wider Caribbean on Thursday.

Renger van Dijk, Managing Director of GENEQUIP, and After Sales Manager, Shard Shew gave H.E. ItaiBardov, a tour of the facility at its Plantation Houston office after which discussions were held on partnerships between Israel and GENEQUIP.

van Dijk noted that GENEQUIP has been in existence for over three decades and has been the leading distributor of machinery and equipment in the agriculture, forestry, mining, construction, power generation, material handling, warehousing, marine, offshore and transportation services. He said that the company is always looking for ways to make these industries more efficient with finding the best of class machinery and equipment for the farmers, contractors, marine workers and transportation service providers.

H.E. ItaiBardov tours GENEQUIP’s facility

Meanwhile, H.E. Ambassador ItaiBardov said that the GENEQUIP office is a state-of-the-art facility that is well-managed and that Israel’s expertise in these industries can further develop and enhance the office and the industries it supports.

GENEQUIP’s expertise includes sales, rentals and aftersales service, but is mainly recognized for its personalized assistance to its customers’ projects or businesses even in the most remote areas in the country.

The company also has an ongoing partnership with various technical institutions and a modern training facility for its technicians and staff.

