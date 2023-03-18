[email protected] Truths By GHK Lall – Incestuous political relationships

Kaieteur News – From regular life, I know that because of the stigmas, smears, and scorns attached to incestuous relationships, every effort is made by perpetrators to keep them secret, hidden behind high walls, under thick covers. Forbidden sexual relationships, tempting money that corrupts, putting up one’s soul for cheap sale, then subject mind and entire body to those who whip and beat and bend into shape. Cumulatively, these capture the essences of incestuous relationships, which we learn about from real life, be it at the individual level or that of governance.

I invite my fellow citizens to study what is before them. I encourage them to take a slow, careful look at our politicians, especially those in the PPP Government, and determine for themselves if those in front do not possess deep, dark secrets. Their conspiratorial secrets are so dark that they have a sheen about them that glows and reveals so much about the dirty relationships that they have cultivated to the shame, horror, and loss of Guyanese. Relationships with locals who do lots of dirty work for them; relationships with foreigners that compel those on top here to do what deceives and cheats the people of this country, impoverish them further.

I urge Guyanese to do a simple study of the PPP Government, and what is observed over and over is its camouflages. Incestuous relations force people to engage in cover-up actions, so that the evidence of their handiworks, the horrors of them, does not track back to them. Regardless of their efforts, and those who collaborate with them, incestuous relationships are eventually exposed to full public glare. Years may elapse because those involved in incest are powerful; have great influence, command abundant fear. But at the right time, bright, cleansing light exposes those who are wrapped up in incestuous relationships, with their nakedness laid bare. These harrowing relationships can be those in families, in communities, or in business. And, most worryingly, at the level of national government, which touches the most victims.

Guyanese live with a government, with a group of politicians of different ranks, of different affiliations and persuasions that is up to its neck in incestuous relationships with foreign companies. We have a PPP Government that runs rackets for Exxon, hides the naked gouging; ripping off record of what it calls the American company juggernaut. In turn, juggernaut Exxon does its part on behalf of its collaborating PPP Government partners, where such counts. In Kingston, in Washington. In American and European investor communities. Come to Guyana: the PPP is good for business, as turns a blind eye to any predatory corporate misconduct. As long as the government’s people get their slice of flesh.

Today, Exxon doesn’t even bother to defend any of its actions publicly. Like incestuous partners, Exxon hides behind closed doors, and leaves the dirty job of defending or denying the conspicuous, suspicious incestuous relationship before Guyanese to the PPP Government. Lies fuel deceptions, and add to the pile of falsehoods. In typical fashion, scorn and abuse are heaped upon those asking questions about what is going on.

Why is the PPP Government so cozy and with Exxon? How can the PPP Government be so comfortable with and so clinging to Exxon when Guyanese are being savaged and swindled? Large sections of the Guyanese family are suffering from humiliating hunger, from being the owners of great wealth but are empty-handed. How can it be so that their own brothers in the PPP Government sell them into poverty, cheat them of their patrimony, for a few cheap, dirty dollars? Why is it that no project can be held back, no proper audit authorized and completed, and no concessions can be wrung from Exxon, other than the paltry, when all this new wealth is found? What can be the nature of this incestuous relationship between the people in the government that binds all the Guyanese people to this bitter hostage situation? Who is sleeping with whom, and who in Guyana are turning away their eyes and pretending not to know, to be lacking the commonsense, and the courage?

What the PPP Government is doing picks up from where the APNU+AFC Coalition left this country with this devastating oil contract it denounced. We cannot hold our heads high with the shame that has been perpetuated by both governments, despite being the richest people per head on earth. In classic incest fashion, the government lashes out at its accusers, tries to grind them to dust. The PPPC Government pretends at anger, becomes more stubbornly resistant, when cornered with pressures from more circles to roll back the sheets, so that its sleeping partner can be identified. It is Exxon, and this is what confirms the shame, disgrace, and devastation with which Guyanese are now forced to live. Political incest fosters silence; the PPP Government conspires with Exxon to mess with the personal honour, dignity, and clean future of every Guyanese.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of this newspaper and its affiliates.)