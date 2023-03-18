GuySuCo seeking suppliers to procure tractors, to build bridges at Rose Hall Estate

Latest update March 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 18, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Having been allocated $4 billion from this year’s budget, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is currently seeking entities to supply and deliver a number of agricultural tractors for them.
At the opening of tenders recently, it was revealed that the Corporation is looking to be supplied six 55-65 HP 2-WD Agricultural tractors; one 180-200 HP 4-WD Agricultural tractor; and one 80-100 HP 4-WD Agriculture tractor.
The sugar corporation will soon be constructing two timber bridges at its Rose Hall Estate at an estimated cost of $60.7M. Five bids have since been received for the construction of each of the two bridges.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo)
Supply and delivery of six 55-65 HP 2-WD Agricultural tractors.
Supply and delivery of one 180-200 HP 4-WD Agricultural tractor.
Construction of new timber high bridge for Rose Hall – Lot 22 Field 1.
Construction of new timber high bridge for Rose Hall- Enterprise B6.
First Grade Crusher Run (2000 MT).
Supply and delivery of one 80-100 HP 4-WD Agriculture tractor.
9 Contracts Renegotiated
Mar 18, 2023– Thrash Demerara by 52 runs in the final round Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board Super 50 U15 inter county cricket tournament concluded yesterday with its final round of the...
Mar 18, 2023
Mar 18, 2023
Mar 18, 2023
Mar 18, 2023
Mar 18, 2023
Kaieteur News – What is the news? How does a journalist decide whether an item or occurrence is newsworthy? In a small... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]