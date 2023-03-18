GuySuCo seeking suppliers to procure tractors, to build bridges at Rose Hall Estate

Kaieteur News – Having been allocated $4 billion from this year’s budget, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is currently seeking entities to supply and deliver a number of agricultural tractors for them.

At the opening of tenders recently, it was revealed that the Corporation is looking to be supplied six 55-65 HP 2-WD Agricultural tractors; one 180-200 HP 4-WD Agricultural tractor; and one 80-100 HP 4-WD Agriculture tractor.

The sugar corporation will soon be constructing two timber bridges at its Rose Hall Estate at an estimated cost of $60.7M. Five bids have since been received for the construction of each of the two bridges.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo)

Supply and delivery of six 55-65 HP 2-WD Agricultural tractors.

Supply and delivery of one 180-200 HP 4-WD Agricultural tractor.

Construction of new timber high bridge for Rose Hall – Lot 22 Field 1.

Construction of new timber high bridge for Rose Hall- Enterprise B6.

First Grade Crusher Run (2000 MT).

Supply and delivery of one 80-100 HP 4-WD Agriculture tractor.