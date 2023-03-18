Cosmetics vendor fed-up of De Kinderen home being repeatedly burglarised

…says thieves caused his girlfriend to leave him

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – A De Kinderen, West Coast Demerara (WCD) man is weary of his home being repeatedly burglarised. The man who describes himself as a ‘Walk and Sell vendor’ said he sells several products.

The vendor, 36-year-old Sceon Goodridge told Kaieteur News that he is “fed-up” of persons breaking into his home and stealing his personal belongings. He explained that he has been faced with this problem since last year.

Goodridge said that his home was last burglarised just before December 2022 causing him to have a “bad Christmas”. The frustrated man told this newspaper that while the last incident was just before December last year, he is seeing signs of persons trying to enter his property when he is out working.

The De Kindren resident said he leaves home early with a haversack filled with his colognes and perfumes, and cosmetics and when he returns, he would find his front door wrenched open and some of the products he sells as well as clothes stolen.

“Since this thing start, them steal over a 100 perfume from me and I does sell them… some for $3000 and $5000,” Goodridge said.

The man says he has reasonable suspicion as to who may be stealing from him since he has seen a few persons wearing his clothes in the village where he lives.

Goodridge disclosed that he has reported the burglaries to the Vreed-en-Hoop, Leonora and Parika Police Stations. He believes that the detectives have been doing their best to help him and have identified some of the suspects living in the village.

“Every time the police come fuh arrest them, they would always run away,” Goodridge related.

The burglars would stop for a while and then attack again until there is police presence in the area.

The man said he had even tried many tricks to catch the thieves but was unsuccessful.

Goodridge said he would lay still in the dark at his home in the evenings so that they would believe that he was not home.

He said that the thieves had fallen for the bait and when he heard sounds of them trying to enter his home, he would run out to confront them, but they would always escape in the dark.

Goodridge said that the thieves have not only stolen his merchandise and clothes but have driven his girlfriend away from him.

“Them even mek ma wife [girlfriend] move out, she used to live by me but she scared that it could escalate and them could harm we,” Goodridge told Kaieteur News.