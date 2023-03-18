Cop shot in head by cousin in Linden dies

Kaieteur News – Thirty-two year old Sergeant of Police, Jermain Semple, who was on life support at the Linden Hospital Complex after he was allegedly shot by his cousin Fawazz McRae, a 27-year-old building contractor of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden last Sunday night in Linden died on Friday.

Semple’s death was confirmed by Commander for Regional Police Division #10 Hugh Winter.

The cop was shot at about 21:30hrs at the Crown and Anchor Grill and Bar in Linden.

According to investigations, Semple, who was stationed at the Tactical Services Unit along with his brother Dervon Semple and cousin, Fawazz McRae, were at the Crown and Anchor Grill and Bar when a fight broke out between the brothers.

Kaieteur News understands that the trio, along with other friends, were imbibing at the Bamia Creek before going to Crown and Anchor Grill.

During the altercation, Fawazz tried to separate the brothers at which time Jermaine Semple turned on him, resulting in (Fawaaz) discharging two rounds from his .32 pistol, one of which struck Jermain Semple in his head.

Semple was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was in a critical condition. Efforts were made to transfer him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation; however, he was not stable for the transfer.

“My brother is 90 percent gone, one percent chance of life,” one of his siblings related to this newspaper. Semple is breathing on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, McRae was arrested, and the firearm was retrieved, which contained four live rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one in the chamber. He too suffered injuries to his left elbow and right ear during the fight.

On Wednesday, he was remanded to prison for the charge of attempted murder committed on Semple when he appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrates’ Court.