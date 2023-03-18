CDC donates supplies to the Guyana Fire Service

Latest update March 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 18, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Friday donated a quantity of response equipment to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).
Chief Fire Officer, Mr. Gregory Wickham, received the equipment from Director General of the CDC, Col. (Ret’d) Nazrul Hussain at a simple handing over ceremony held at the Commission’s Thomas Lands Georgetown Headquarters.
Col. (Ret’d) Hussain said that it is part of the Commission’s effort to support the operational readiness of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS); both in the areas of Fire Response and Rescue, and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Response.
A quantity of face masks, hand sanitizers, protective fire fighting boots and a stretcher were among the items donated.
Chief Fire Officer Wickham thanked the CDC for the supplies and said they will bolster the long and symbiotic relationship between GFS and CDC. (Modified from the Department of Public Information)
