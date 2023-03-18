Latest update March 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Body of unidentified woman washes up at Leguan beach

Mar 18, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is currently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman whose body was found at a beach on the island of Leguan on Friday.

The body of the woman who is yet to be identified.

The body of the woman who is yet to be identified.

The police revealed that around at around 07:12 hrs on Friday, an unknown person called and reported that they saw what appears to be a body at the Uniform Beach located at Leguan Island.

After receiving the call, ranks went to the area and on arrival, the woman’s body was seen motionless, facing upwards, washed up on the beach. According to the police, the body was clad in a black brassiere, with what appeared to be a silver wedding ring on the finger and a silver chain around the neck.

The woman’s body was removed and transported to the Parika Stelling in a private boat. Police said on arrival at the Stelling, the body was checked for marks of violence, and there were black and blue marks between the legs and on the side of her body.

The body was then taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where a doctor officially pronounced the woman dead.  The body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination to determine the cause of death.

An investigation has been launched.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

9 Contracts Renegotiated

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Select XI champions of the U15 Super50 inter county cricket tournament

Select XI champions of the U15 Super50 inter county cricket

Mar 18, 2023

– Thrash Demerara by 52 runs in the final round Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board Super 50 U15 inter county cricket tournament concluded yesterday with its final round of the...
Read More
Linden All Stars shooting to retain Rawle 3×3 title

Linden All Stars shooting to retain Rawle...

Mar 18, 2023

Savory’s century dents Red Force; Guyana need 7 wickets for victory

Savory’s century dents Red Force; Guyana need 7...

Mar 18, 2023

Blue Water U15 Girls’ Development League launched in new Amsterdam

Blue Water U15 Girls’ Development League...

Mar 18, 2023

Parasnath urges Guyana senior cricketers to prepare mentally and believe they can achieve regional glory again

Parasnath urges Guyana senior cricketers to...

Mar 18, 2023

Dominoes tourney set to commence tomorrow at Kuru Kururu

Dominoes tourney set to commence tomorrow at Kuru...

Mar 18, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • WHAT IS THE NEWS?

    Kaieteur News – What is the news? How does a journalist decide whether an item or occurrence is newsworthy? In a small... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]