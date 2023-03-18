Body of unidentified woman washes up at Leguan beach

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is currently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman whose body was found at a beach on the island of Leguan on Friday.

The police revealed that around at around 07:12 hrs on Friday, an unknown person called and reported that they saw what appears to be a body at the Uniform Beach located at Leguan Island.

After receiving the call, ranks went to the area and on arrival, the woman’s body was seen motionless, facing upwards, washed up on the beach. According to the police, the body was clad in a black brassiere, with what appeared to be a silver wedding ring on the finger and a silver chain around the neck.

The woman’s body was removed and transported to the Parika Stelling in a private boat. Police said on arrival at the Stelling, the body was checked for marks of violence, and there were black and blue marks between the legs and on the side of her body.

The body was then taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where a doctor officially pronounced the woman dead. The body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination to determine the cause of death.

An investigation has been launched.