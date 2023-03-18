Blue Water U15 Girls’ Development League launched in new Amsterdam

Latest update March 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 18, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Blue Water U15 Girls’ Development League was launched on Wednesday in New Amsterdam, Berbice with an impressive match between Cougars Football Club and Vryman’s Ervin Secondary School.
Cougars Football Club won 2 – 0 at the Scott School Ground in New Amsterdam thanks to goals by Annalisa Hinds and Xianna Castello. The match was played before cheering teammates, classmates, parents and supporters.
Women’s Football Association (WFA) President Andrea Johnson congratulated both teams and stressed that the WFA in partnership with the GFF is working to ensure the league is played throughout Guyana.
“I am extremely happy today. I want to congratulate both teams for their participation.
Special congratulations to Cougars Football Club on their victory. I also want to encourage other schools, villages, communities and clubs to get on board with this development programme,” Johnson shared.
She added: “WFA and GFF will continue to work assiduously together to have tournaments that will help foster our young girls and women in football so they can become better individuals in our society.”
So far, six secondary schools in New Amsterdam have signed up for the development league, which is also being played in Georgetown, Linden and the Rupununi.
GFF President Wayne Forde and the Council are committed to elevating women’s football through the identification of new talent and creation of strategic developmental programmes, including the Blue Water U15 Girls’ Development League.
