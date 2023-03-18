Bandits chop, rob fish vendor at Goed Fortuin

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – Two bandits on Thursday brutally chopped and robbed a 53-year-old fish vendor of $142,000 at Old Road, Squatting Area, Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The Fish Vendor identified as Ghanesh Bhagoo of told Kaieteur News that he was attacked around 03:15 hrs while walking out of Old Road. Bhagoo was at the time heading to the Goed Fortuin Public Road to catch a bus.

His plan was to arrive as early as he could to the Meadow Bank Fish Wharf in Georgetown to purchase the best catch of snapper and gilbaka with his $142,000 so that he could resell to his customers on the West Bank.

The bandits, however, ruined those plans and instead stole his money, chopped him and left him bleeding on the road until neighbours and his relatives came to the rescue.

Bhagoo recalled that he was almost approaching the head of the road when he was attacked with a chop to his face by one of the bandits. Bhagoo said his attackers were of African descent.

“While walking out, I noticed a car coming behind and stop,” said Bhagoo as he related becoming suspicious at how the slow the car was driving before suddenly coming to a halt a fair distance away from him.

“As me a walk, meh a turn and look back steady and then the last time meh turn around fuh look back is one chop to meh face,” recounted Bhagoo.

Bhagoo had no clue how the men managed to sneak on him so silently but he remembered putting up his hands to bar his face as the men continued to chop him with something that looked like a large “blade” (knife).

As the men chopped him, Bhagoo recalled backpedalling to escape his attackers but ended up falling to the ground. The men then searched and relieved him of all the cash he was carrying.

Bhagoo said that as they were about to leave, one of the bandits whom he described as shorter than the other, turned back and chopped him some more.

“He chop me up on meh foot and meh hand,” Bhagoo told Kaieteur News. The bandits, according to Bhagoo then ran away and escaped through a nearby alley.

While bleeding on the road, he began shouting for help and as he was doing so, he noticed the car turning around and driving off leaving him to believe that it was the bandit’s transportation.

Residents living close to where Bhagoo was attacked heard his shout for help and when they recognised that it was him, they alerted his relatives who immediately rushed to the scene and took him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.