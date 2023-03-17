Walter Rodney must be turning in his grave!

Latest update March 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 17, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
Rodney employed Guerilla Intellectualism, but… it’s all lost to the handful of people who stole Walter Rodney’s party. These men stole the party; and then they failed in their crass attempt to help rig the 2020 elections. They aided and abetted the rape of our oil wealth with that horrible contract which is now the Holy Writ for the current Government, And now these men are spewing hatred and racial hostility.
They want Guyana to be destroyed while most of us want to get Guyana right. They want us to kill each other while most of us want to join a united struggle to rid Guyana of corruption and corrupt politicians.
Yes, our Youths are hungry for opportunities that are fritted away in corrupt deals, and our teachers, police and private and public sector employees are paid laughable wages. We all face a massive rise in the cost of living. And the oil wealth – our own oil only fills the pockets of a handful of persons even while the environment is wantonly raped.
Yet these men only think of us killing each other! they are calling for us to kill and be killed. Shame on them.
Let us say No to violence!!!! Too often we allow racist politicians to divide us and when in office none of us matters more than their personal aggrandizement. From the cries to lock them out to the cries for turning guns on them – these are desperate people who seek power at any cost. They are not interested in the people’s betterment.
Fellow Guyanese brothers and sisters do not allow these visionless people to divide us. TOGETHER WE CAN MAKE THINGS BETTER. Let us drain the swamp from all sides of the political arena!!!
Regards,
Dr. Yog Mahadeo
