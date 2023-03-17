Sports Ministry and NSC to conduct adult Learn to Swim Programme

Latest update March 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 17, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport (MCYS) in partnership with the National Sports Commission (NSC) will conduct an adult ‘Learn to Swim’ programme every Saturday during the month of June at the Colgrain Swimming Pool, Camp Street, Georgetown.
This was disclosed by an official press release. The programme will occur from 16:00hrs-17:00hrs and 17:00hrs-18:00hrs respectively during the aforementioned period.
Additionally, the release disclosed that the yearly Easter Vacation Swimming Programme will ensue from April 1st-15th at the National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendaal and the Colgrain Swimming Pool. Correspondingly, swimming lessons during the above-mentioned identical window will also be conducted at the Watooka Swimming Pool, Linden and at the Albion Estate Pool, East Berbice.
In-person and online registration for the Easter Swimming Programme commenced yesterday, and will conclude on March 26th. The link for online registration, which can also be found on the MCYS’s website, is https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf-1s7HRb01M-rAjgqTkT2N27DYpm19OZHnT5t299guekf.
A replica of the child’s or children’s birth certificates must be presented by the parents or guardians upon in-person registration. The programme is for children aged 6-18.
Supplementary information can be ascertained from the Colgrain Swimming Pool and the National Aquatic Centre on telephone numbers 226-0387 and 222-1306 respectively from 08:30hrs – 16:00hrs. Details can also be garnered from swimming Coach Paul Mahaica via telephone number 615-5714. To guarantee participation, immediate registration is essential.
