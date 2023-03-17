Latest update March 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Skeletal remains found in bushes at Kamwatta, Region One

Mar 17, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The skeleton of a human being was on Wednesday found in some bushes just off the Kamwatta Access Road located in Region One.

Police confirmed that persons in the area made contact with the police station indicating the location of the Skeleton. Police responded immediately and upon arrival discovered a skull, bones and hair suspected to be that of a human of African descent.

The skeleton was reportedly found some 800 meters from the Kamwatta Access Road near a bushy area.

The skeleton has since been taken to the Kumaka District Hospital where an analysis will be done by Dr. Nehaul Singh. A Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) assessment will also be done.

An investigation has since been launched.

