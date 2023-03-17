Latest update March 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Regal Legends out to cop maiden title at Orlando Softball Cup

Mar 17, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Champions of the Over-50 category (Legends) in Guyana’s Softball, Regal, aim to extend that dominance to the Orlando Cup which bowls off today at Barnett Park.

Last visiting in 2018 when there was no Over-50, just  Open and Over-40, where they lost to Floodlights in the Over-40 final, they are in search of their first title as the tournament resumes since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Captain of the side, Mahendra ‘Anil’ Hardyal, expressed confidence they have what it takes to claim the title as he noted, “We are an experienced bunch of players, we know our strengths and weaknesses, but we play as a team and that is the key to our unmatched success in the Over-50 category.”

Hardyal added, “Some may peg us as favourites but cricket is played on the day and we will stick to the basics and aim to play good cricket. There is a process to winning.”

When the Regal side toured Fort Lauderdale in April 2022, they copped both the Masters and Legends titles.

Members of the Regal contingent upon arrival in Orlando on Monday afternoon. 

Members of the Regal contingent upon arrival in Orlando on Monday afternoon.

The Orlando Cup will run from March 17-19 and features 24 teams across the four categories – Open (no bowling restriction), Open (round-arm bowling), Over-40 (Masters), and Over-50 (Legends) – and numerous Guyanese players are set to be on show for lucrative prizes.

The official fixtures draw was set for yesterday March 16 at the Legends Resto & Lounge from 19:00h.

Regal Over-50 squad: Mahendra Hardyal (captain), Mohendra Arjune, Unnis Yusuf, Ramesh Narine, David Harper, Eric Thomas, Rudolph Baker, Eion Abel, Parsram Persaud, Surujdeo Ramdeen, Wayne Jones, Ramraj Sumair.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Join the oil team and have your say

What You Need to Know Today:

9 Contracts Renegotiated

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

German’s Restaurant cooking with Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic

German’s Restaurant cooking with Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic

Mar 17, 2023

Kaieteur News – One of Guyana’s premier food establishments with over 50 years of service yesterday aligned its brand to Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic. The 16-team tournament set for March 18...
Read More
Play abandoned in first ODI between South Africa and West Indies

Play abandoned in first ODI between South Africa...

Mar 17, 2023

Jonathan Grant lone debutant in Guyana’s 23-man Nations League squad

Jonathan Grant lone debutant in Guyana’s 23-man...

Mar 17, 2023

GCB’s U15 Super50 inter county tourney concludes today-as Select XI register second win

GCB’s U15 Super50 inter county tourney...

Mar 17, 2023

Harpy Eagles maintain upper hand against Red Force

Harpy Eagles maintain upper hand against Red

Mar 17, 2023

Regal Legends out to cop maiden title at Orlando Softball Cup

Regal Legends out to cop maiden title at Orlando...

Mar 17, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]