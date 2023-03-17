Regal Legends out to cop maiden title at Orlando Softball Cup

Kaieteur News – Champions of the Over-50 category (Legends) in Guyana’s Softball, Regal, aim to extend that dominance to the Orlando Cup which bowls off today at Barnett Park.

Last visiting in 2018 when there was no Over-50, just Open and Over-40, where they lost to Floodlights in the Over-40 final, they are in search of their first title as the tournament resumes since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Captain of the side, Mahendra ‘Anil’ Hardyal, expressed confidence they have what it takes to claim the title as he noted, “We are an experienced bunch of players, we know our strengths and weaknesses, but we play as a team and that is the key to our unmatched success in the Over-50 category.”

Hardyal added, “Some may peg us as favourites but cricket is played on the day and we will stick to the basics and aim to play good cricket. There is a process to winning.”

When the Regal side toured Fort Lauderdale in April 2022, they copped both the Masters and Legends titles.

The Orlando Cup will run from March 17-19 and features 24 teams across the four categories – Open (no bowling restriction), Open (round-arm bowling), Over-40 (Masters), and Over-50 (Legends) – and numerous Guyanese players are set to be on show for lucrative prizes.

The official fixtures draw was set for yesterday March 16 at the Legends Resto & Lounge from 19:00h.

Regal Over-50 squad: Mahendra Hardyal (captain), Mohendra Arjune, Unnis Yusuf, Ramesh Narine, David Harper, Eric Thomas, Rudolph Baker, Eion Abel, Parsram Persaud, Surujdeo Ramdeen, Wayne Jones, Ramraj Sumair.