Jonathan Grant lone debutant in Guyana’s 23-man Nations League squad

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – York United Football Club defender, Jonathan Grant, is the lone newcomer in Coach Jamaal Shabazz’s 23-man squad for the Golden Jaguars’ upcoming campaign in the CONCACAF Nations League.

The country’s senior Men’s National Football team will be in action on March 23 in an away game against Bermuda in Hamilton after winning the first leg at the National Track and Field Centre 2 – 1, thanks to goals from Trayon Bobb and Omari Glasgow.

The Golden Jaguars will then travel to Barbados, where their home game will be played against Montserrat on March 27.

The Guyanese men are sitting second in Group B of League B in the CONCACAF Nations League behind an unbeaten Haiti on six points.

Haiti is at the top of the table on 10 points following back-to-back wins against Guyana (6-2, 6-0) and Montserrat (3 – 2), along with a goalless draw with Bermuda.

Guyana, apart from their loss against the Haitians, had wins over Montserrat (2 – 1) and Bermuda (2-1).

Grant, 28, who plays along with Golden Jaguars forward, Emery Welshman with Forge FC in the Canadian Premier League (CPL), is born to Guyanese parents.

In terms of international exposure, Grant was a call-up for Canada in 2015 for their two friendlies against Iceland, while also playing for the Canadians in the Pan Am Games (2015) and the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship (2015).

Grant will have his former Forge FC teammate, Emery Welshman as his forwards, along with Chicago Fire talisman Omari Glasgow, Pernel Schultz (Police FC), Trayon Bobb (Western Tigers), Kelsey Benjamin (GDF) and Tre Medford (Boston United FC).

The other defenders are Colin Nelson (GDF), Jeremy Garrett (Slingerz FC), Jaylen Jones (Cray Wanderers FC), Bayli Spencer Adams (Leicester City), Marcus Wilson (Caledonia AIA), Liam Gordon (Walsall FC), Kadel Daniel (Folkestone Invicta FC) and Samuel Cox (Welling United FC)

Nathan Moriah-Welch, who is enjoying an exceptional season with Newport County FC, will be in the midfield along with Elliot Bonds (Cheltenham FC), Leo Lovell (Slingerz FC), Curtez Kelman (Police FC) and Daniel Wilson (Western Tigers).

Quillan Roberts (Western Suburbs FC, New Zealand), Akel Clarke (Slingerz FC), and Kai Mckenzie-Lyle (Welling United FC) are the goalkeepers.

Following the squad’s announcement, Shabazz said he was humbled by the players’ preparation leading up to the team’s selection but was disheartened at not being able to have an international friendly.

Shabazz said though the lack of playing time in Guyana is a concern, it will not be used as an excuse given the fact that the team was well-prepared.

Asked about the composition of the team and the overseas-based players, the usually outspoken Shabazz said he was able to have a look at most of the players, especially those returning to the national programme.

The Golden Jaguars’ head coach is calling on Guyanese in Barbados to rally behind the team as they seek to qualify for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.