German’s Restaurant cooking with Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic

Kaieteur News – One of Guyana’s premier food establishments with over 50 years of service yesterday aligned its brand to Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic.

The 16-team tournament set for March 18 – 19 at the Burnham Basketball Court, according to organizer Rawle Toney, will mark the competition’s third installation.

Toney told the media that gathered at German’s Restaurant Georgetown location, that the tournament is fully funded by corporate Guyana.

Toney highlighted that it was German’s Restaurant proprietor, Clinton Urling, who reached out and offered his support.

“It was really good to know that there was someone who’s paying attention and seeing my effort to bring quality basketball to Guyana and providing a platform for our players,” Toney said.

The tournament’s organizer further noted, “It’s because of businesses like German’s Restaurant and people in the corporate community like Clinton Urling, that I’m able to execute this event, even with all the challenges faced to pull it off.”

Meanwhile, Urling said supporting the tournament was an easy decision, given the fact it brings familiarity to a format of basketball that’s not common in Guyana.

“I didn’t know about 3X3 basketball until now, and I didn’t even know that we have a national team in the format. But apart from that, I think it’s important that corporate Guyana supports sports in the country. As you know, I’ve been doing my part in other disciplines, but we need more companies supporting events like the Rawle Toney 3×3 and basketball in Guyana,” Urling said.

The former Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Normalisation Committee Chairman said sports is a big business, and companies in Guyana in the Oil and Gas industry should align their brand with Federations and Associations that are properly functioning and those that can be held accountable.

Urling lamented that German’s Restaurant is pleased to support the Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic and considers it an initiative that they will continue to support.