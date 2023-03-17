GCB’s U15 Super50 inter county tourney concludes today-as Select XI register second win

Kaieteur News – Round two of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Under-15 Inter-County Super50 Tournament continued at Enmore and Everest Cricket Club (ECC) grounds on Tuesday with Select XI defeated Essequibo at Enmore and Berbice got the better of Demerara in the other match Everest Cricket Club (ECC).

After the first two rounds, Demerara and Berbice with one win apiece, while Select will be looking for a third win moving into the third and final round.

Meanwhile at Enmore, Essequibo vs Select XI; Essequibo batters first, scoring 71-10 from 29.2 overs. Top scoring for Essequibo was Elisha Ramdatt with 16 runs. Jonathan Mentore was the pick of the bowlers for the GCB Select XI with 3-20 (5 overs) while Arun Gainda 3-7 (6.2 overs), Shane Prince 2-6 (7overs) and Dave Mohabir 2-3 (4overs) maintained pressure on the Essequibo batters as they were restricted to 71 runs.

GCB Select XI in reply, raced to 75-3, in a fast 12.3 overs. Vishal Williams top scored with a gritty 23 runs, while Jonathan Mentore chipped in with 14 not out along with his partner (Shoaib Gafoor) at the other end, coming in with 12 not out as they comfortably achieved their target.

Jonathan Mentore was named man of match for his 3-20 and also for contributing an unbeaten 14 runs, in the low scoring affair. As Select XI romp to a second win at the end of round two.

Across at the Eevrest ground, Demerara lost to Berbice, Berbice bagged their first win of the competition. Batting first were Demerara, they posted a small target of 86 runs as Berbice bowlers clamped down their scoring; bowling them out in 45 overs. Mickle Sharma top scored with solid 20 runs. Bowling for Berbice; Arif Khan grabbed 4-21 (8overs), Feaz Baksh also had fun with the ball picking up 3-18 from his 10 overs.

Berbice in reply, lost three wickets in the process as the secure a convincing win; making 87-3 in 41.3 overs. Richard Ramdeholl was the top scorer for Berbice with 21 runs, while Adrian Hetmyer and Navin Boodwah also contributed with the bat; scoring 19 runs and 18 runs respectively.

The third and final round of the GCB Under-15 Inter-County Super50 cricket tournament happens today at GCC and Enmore grounds. Berbice go head to head with Essequibo at GCC, while Select XI will take on Demerara at Enmore. Matches start at 09:30 hours.