Latest update March 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCB’s U15 Super50 inter county tourney concludes today-as Select XI register second win

Mar 17, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Round two of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Under-15 Inter-County Super50 Tournament continued at Enmore and Everest Cricket Club (ECC) grounds on Tuesday with Select XI defeated Essequibo at Enmore and Berbice got the better of Demerara in the other match Everest Cricket Club (ECC).

After the first two rounds, Demerara and Berbice with one win apiece, while Select will be looking for a third win moving into the third and final round.

Jonathan Mentore receives the man of the match trophy from Match Referee Moses Ramnarine.

Jonathan Mentore receives the man of the match trophy from Match Referee Moses Ramnarine.

Meanwhile at Enmore, Essequibo vs Select XI; Essequibo batters first, scoring 71-10 from 29.2 overs. Top scoring for Essequibo was Elisha Ramdatt with 16 runs. Jonathan Mentore was the pick of the bowlers for the GCB Select XI with 3-20 (5 overs) while Arun Gainda 3-7 (6.2 overs), Shane Prince 2-6 (7overs) and Dave Mohabir 2-3 (4overs) maintained pressure on the Essequibo batters as they were restricted to 71 runs.

GCB Select XI in reply, raced to 75-3, in a fast 12.3 overs. Vishal Williams top scored with a gritty 23 runs, while Jonathan Mentore chipped in with 14 not out along with his partner (Shoaib Gafoor) at the other end, coming in with 12 not out as they comfortably achieved their target.

Jonathan Mentore was named man of match for his 3-20 and also for contributing an unbeaten 14 runs, in the low scoring affair. As Select XI romp to a second win at the end of round two.

Across at the Eevrest ground, Demerara lost to Berbice, Berbice bagged their first win of the competition. Batting first were Demerara, they posted a small target of 86 runs as Berbice bowlers clamped down their scoring; bowling them out in 45 overs. Mickle Sharma top scored with solid 20 runs. Bowling for Berbice; Arif Khan grabbed 4-21 (8overs), Feaz Baksh also had fun with the ball picking up 3-18 from his 10 overs.

Berbice in reply, lost three wickets in the process as the secure a convincing win; making 87-3 in 41.3 overs. Richard Ramdeholl was the top scorer for Berbice with 21 runs, while Adrian Hetmyer and Navin Boodwah also contributed with the bat; scoring 19 runs and 18 runs respectively.

The third and final round of the GCB Under-15 Inter-County Super50 cricket tournament happens today at GCC and Enmore grounds. Berbice go head to head with Essequibo at GCC, while Select XI will take on Demerara at Enmore. Matches start at 09:30 hours.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Join the oil team and have your say

What You Need to Know Today:

9 Contracts Renegotiated

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

German’s Restaurant cooking with Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic

German’s Restaurant cooking with Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic

Mar 17, 2023

Kaieteur News – One of Guyana’s premier food establishments with over 50 years of service yesterday aligned its brand to Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic. The 16-team tournament set for March 18...
Read More
Play abandoned in first ODI between South Africa and West Indies

Play abandoned in first ODI between South Africa...

Mar 17, 2023

Jonathan Grant lone debutant in Guyana’s 23-man Nations League squad

Jonathan Grant lone debutant in Guyana’s 23-man...

Mar 17, 2023

GCB’s U15 Super50 inter county tourney concludes today-as Select XI register second win

GCB’s U15 Super50 inter county tourney...

Mar 17, 2023

Harpy Eagles maintain upper hand against Red Force

Harpy Eagles maintain upper hand against Red

Mar 17, 2023

Regal Legends out to cop maiden title at Orlando Softball Cup

Regal Legends out to cop maiden title at Orlando...

Mar 17, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]