$90M estimated to build new schools at Mashabo, Karaudaranu, Maruranu villages

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana will soon spend an estimated $90M to construct new nursery and primary schools in the Amerindian villages of Mashabo in Region Two and, Maruranu and Karaudaranu in Region Nine.

At the opening of tenders this week, it was revealed that the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development is seeking contractors to the build the schools for an estimated cost of $90,000,000.

It was revealed that a primary school will be constructed in Karaudaranu and Maruranu at an estimated cost of $27M and $38M respectively while a nursery school will be constructed at Mashabo at an estimated cost of $25M.

This year, the government has set aside $94.4B for the education sector. Of that sum of $12.4B has been allocated for the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities across the country.

