Woman accused of stealing ex-boyfriend’s money to pay off her debts – Court hears

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old teacher was on Wednesday given two days by the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to pay back $467,000 she admitted to stealing from her ex-boyfriend to pay off personal debts.

The defendant, Nakasia Sobers, of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, was found guilty of the offence by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan. The court heard that Sobers had stolen cash from her ex-boyfriend on December 20, 2022 at Avenue of the Republic Georgetown. Her ex-boyfriend reportedly owns a shoe stall at Avenue of the Republic and Robb Street and on the day in question, he secured the cash in a box and placed it in his car that was parked close by. Sobers was a frequent visitor at his stall and had visited him that day, a short while after he had secured his money. He had alleged that she spent some time in his car alone before he dropped her off at the Timehri Bus Park.

Upon his return to his stall, he checked for the money and it was missing. The ex-boyfriend reported the matter to police and Sobers was later arrested. She reported admitted to stealing the money from him. According to her, she had some outstanding debts to pay off and when she entered the back seat of his car, she saw the money and decided to take it. Sobers claimed that she told her ex-boyfriend that she had $200,000 at home and would pay him back the money in parts but he did not agree. The man confirmed that Sobers did offer to pay back the money but when he called for the payments, she never answered her phone. Sobers was given another chance by the court to pay back the money but she has to do so by Friday March 17. If she fails to meet the deadline then sobers will be jailed.