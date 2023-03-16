Passengers escape unhurt after log slips from truck onto minibus

Latest update March 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 16, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Police have arrested a driver after a piece of lumber fell off his truck and onto the front windshield of a minibus travelling behind him along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway Wednesday evening.
The incident t occurred in the vicinity of Splashmins Resort, located at Madewini.
The wood, according to police is a “piece of 2×4 wood, measuring some 25 feet in length. Luckily all of the passengers and the driver of the minibus escaped unhurt.
The minibus, however, was damaged and it resulted in a confrontation between the two drivers.
Investigations are ongoing.
