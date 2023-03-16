Latest update March 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

One killed as bus crashes into fence at CJIA entrance

Mar 16, 2023

Kaieteur News – Police have reported that one person and a dog were killed on Wednesday evening after a route 42 minibus crashed into the “China Harbour” fence located near the “I love Guyana” sign at the entrance to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timerhi, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Police stated that the driver and four passengers of the bus escaped unhurt. The driver has since been taken into custody as investigations continue.

