Oil company donates $4M to help rebuild Christ Church

Kaieteur News – CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (CPGL), one of the three joint venture partners in Guyana’s Stabroek offshore petroleum block has come to the assistance of the Christ Church Secondary School with a cash donation of $4M.

The A List Georgetown School, which caters to 502 learners and employs 39 teachers, was situated at the corner of Camp and Middle Streets before it was destroyed by fire on January 12. The donation is to be used towards the school’s rebuilding efforts.

The cheque for $4M was handed over by Mr. Liu Xiaoxiang, the President of CPGL, to Headmistress Ms. Sumanta Alleyne, at a special assembly of the students and staff at the school’s temporary location at the Cyril Potter College of Education, Turkeyen, yesterday afternoon. Present were representatives of the

School’s Parent Teachers Association, the Ministry of Education, and the Embassy of China. Headmistress Alleyne expressed her gratitude to CPGL, stating that the donation is timely and is greatly appreciated while efforts are underway to replace and acquire urgently needed equipment and supplies that were lost in the catastrophic fire.

CPGL President Liu Xiaoxiang recounted that the management and staff of his firm were touched by the tragic outcome of the fire and are delighted to be of assistance to the affected students and staff. He highlighted that the inspiration for the donation was rooted in the traditional Chinese conviction to come to the assistance of those in need.

Mr. Liu recalled that CPGL is highly in favour of contributing to the promotion of education in Guyana. He underscored a number of initiatives his company has made to the education sector, including donating 21 scholarships so far to disadvantaged students for tertiary studies. In thanking the administration of Christ Church Secondary School for its cooperation in accepting the $4M donation, Mr. Liu expressed the hope that the sum would help to relieve the difficult circumstances facing the students and staff. “We hope that CPGL’s donation today will help in some small way to replace some of your losses and rehabilitate your school. We hope that you will succeed in your studies and be a part of Guyana’s bright future,” he concluded.

Mr. Chen Xilai, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of China in Guyana, identified the donation as a good example of Chinese companies in Guyana making contributions to the local community. CPGL’s contribution also came in for praise and appreciation from the Chairman of the Board of Christ Church Secondary School, Ms. Kishanti Ramdular, PTA President, Mr. Loknauth, and Ms. Tiffany Harvey, Deputy Chief Education Officer representing the Ministry of Education.