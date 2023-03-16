More gear for Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Kaieteur News – Nagamootoo cousins, Vishal and Moses are the latest sponsors to come on board with this joint initiative between GCB

Executive Anil Beharry and Kishan Das of the USA. On a recent visit to Guyana, Vishal, a former National and West Indies “B” wicketkeeper/batsman, contributed one cricket bat and one pair of cricket shoes. He also represented Berbice and Guyana at all levels. Moses is the son of former Prime Minister of Guyana, Moses Nagamootoo. He contributed one pair of batting pads and one pair of batting gloves. They are the nephews of former West Indies captains and cricket legends Rohan Kanhai and Alvin Kallicharran. Vishal’s brother Mahendra represented West Indies at the Senior level.

At a simple ceremony held recently, the Nagamootoo cousins said that they were delighted to be part of the initiative and at the same time the development of young cricketers and youths in general. In response, Beharry thanked Vishal and Moses for their kind gesture.

Total cricket related items received so far: $310,000 in cash, two trophies, fourteen cricket boots, twenty three pairs of batting pads, twenty seven cricket bats, twenty one pairs of batting gloves, twenty one thigh pads, one pair of wicket keeping pad, four arm guards, two boxes, six cricket bags and four helmets. In addition to the above, $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman.

To date, fifty two young players from all three counties of Guyana have benefited from three junior gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, twenty one bats, two boxes, four helmets, nineteen pairs of cricket shoes, thirteen pairs of batting pads, two thigh pads, one bat rubber and nineteen pairs of batting gloves.

In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenaam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, while RHCCCC received two, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicketkeeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails. The Essequibo Cricket Board also benefited along with the Town of Lethem.

We thank the media for the role they are playing in promoting this venture. Distribution will continue. Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.