Linden contractor charged with attempted murder of cousin

Kaieteur News – A Linden contractor, 27-year-old Fawazz McRae, was remanded to prison for the charge of attempted murder committed on his cousin, 32-year-old Sergeant of Police, Jermain Semple.

McRae appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden’s Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning. His cousin, whom he shot to the head, remains on life support at the Linden Hospital Complex. The incident occurred about 21:30hrs on Sunday, at the Crown and Anchor Grill and Bar in Linden.

According to investigation, Semple, who is stationed at the Tactical Services Unit along with his brother Dervon Semple and McRae, were at the Crown and Anchor Grill and Bar when a fight broke out between the victim and his brother. Kaieteur News understands that the trio, along with other friends, were imbibing at the Bamia Creek before going to Crown and Anchor.

During the altercation, Fawazz intervened in an attempt to end the fight, however, Jermain Semple turned on him. It was at this point Fawaaz allegedly whipped out his licensed handgun and discharged two rounds in the victim’s direction of Jermain Semple. One of the bullets struck the victim in his head. McRae was arrested and the firearm seized. Up to press time, Jermain Semple was still on life support at the Linden Hospital Complex.