Guyanese denied food at Region 9 mining camp while Brazilians dine

…fired immediately after complaining, now fearful for life

Kaieteur News – Gold mining activities in Marudi Mountains, Region Nine over the years have been marred by numerous tumultuous episodes, at times leading to the intervention of the relevant authorities.

On Tuesday last, a complaint was made to a senior police rank by a gold miner, Sean Myers, of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, where he alleged being attacked by the General Manager for the Mining operation where he works.

Speaking with this publication yesterday, Myers related that over the weekend, he went for his meals sometime around 6:30 PM and was told by the baheer (Cook), who is reportedly the wife of the General Manager that he was late, and that there was no more food available for him. This, he said, angered him since at the same time he was being told of no food; he could have seen scores of Brazilian workers eating in the dining hall. This, he said, led to him vociferously complaining, and as such, the General Manager had cause to intervene.

During this intervention however, Myers related that the General Manager armed himself with a cutlass that he would normally keep on his person and this led to a ‘cuss out’ and he was immediately fired and chased from the camp. Speaking to this publication via telephone from a nearby campsite, he related that when he enquired about his outstanding salary, two days after the incident, he was told by the General Manager, “the boss done say he get nuff complain about me and he don’t want me on the f*@king worksite.”

He added, that the General Manager further informed him that it was the boss who hired him and as such, it would be the boss who would have to pay him. Speaking with Commander for the Division, Superintendent Raphael Rose, he confirmed that he did in fact speak with Myers by phone, since he was at the time in Georgetown. As such, a formal police report has not been filed as yet.

“I told him, I will send police from Aishalton. I told him I will send the police from Aishalton, I referred the report to Aishalton,” the police commander stated. He explained that the terrain in the area makes it difficult to travel. Myers immediately after being fired took to the public venting his frustration on social media in a video that has since been removed from the online platform.

Myers also informed this publication that ever since the issue, he has been warned to ‘get out of the back-dam’ before the boss gets into camp and he is now fearful for his life. He told this publication, the General Manager in question is a Brazilian national but would have lived for several years in Guyana and is also married to a Guyanese—the cook.