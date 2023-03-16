Govt. to spend $550M to rehabilitate DHB pontoons

Kaieteur News – The Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC) which falls under the Ministry of Public Works is preparing to have 28 pontoons from the bridge rehabilitated this year.

During the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the 28 pontoons include 24 regular pontoons (16’4” x 69’) and four large ones (23’ x 79’).

This project which is estimated to cost $550,918,280 has attracted six contractors. These contractors are as follow: Zeco Group of Services Inc. ($544,412,152); Guyana National Industrial Company Inc. ($249,578,946); Dockyard ($418,336,647); Industrial Fabrication Inc. ($373,622,177); Gopi Investment Inc. ($538,883,400); and EC Vieria Construction & General Supply Inc. ($362,820,680).

Kaieteur News understands that the related works will be carried out to ensure the safety of the structure. As reported, the bridge has been in service for a very long time and even outlived its 40-years lifespan.

The bridge would soon be replaced by the construction of a new Demerara River Bridge which a contract has already been signed for.

As the DHBC is set to rehabilitate these pontoons, last year it had tendered for similar works for another set of pontoons. The Corporation had tendered to have 28 pontoons rehabilitated at an estimated cost of $322 million.

That contract was awarded to contractor S.Jagmohan Construction and General Supplies Inc. to the tune of $320,383,632. In relation to that project, General Manager of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation, Mr. Wayne Watson had told this publication that rehabilitative works on these pontoons have been long overdue.