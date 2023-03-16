Exxon get free for all in Guyana

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Last Sunday de Waterfall newspaper carried a story about the how Exxon and its partners can claim cost recovery on a wide range of expenses and dem nah gat to wait pon Ministerial approval before dem claim it. Dem just gat to send we de Bill. Dat is de contract wah sign. And dat is de contract wah de new government nah want to renegotiate.

But dem gat a way to catch any crookedness. It call real time auditing. But de contract mek dat impossible also. But we could get timely auditing and pick up any expenses which should not be there. But we seem to be moving at de wrong pace with auditing de expenses. By de time we get around to auditing de expenses, the period fuh object to any cost already gone and we gat to pay whatever the oil companies throw at us.

This is why it is important dat we get international help0 fuh do we auditing. We knew to de oil and gas business and we need people with experience fuh come in and help we. And deh gat people who willing to do so.

But for some reason, de government nah even tekking dem people seriously. But dem must be concerned with de procurement laws which state dat all contracts gat to be tendered. But de government does observe de law in a strange way. Dem does tender fuh nuff things. And plenty of dem tender is single sourcing. So how we can get economic justice in dis country when de government nah want renegotiate de contract?

Talk half. Leff half!