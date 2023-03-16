Caribbean Cricket Club 2 retain ESCL’s Over-40 trophy

Kaieteur News – Caribbean Cricket Club 2 retained the Essequibo Softball Cricket League’s (ESCL) Over-40, T20 trophy after whipping Devonshire Castle Sports Club on Sunday by 111 runs at Queenstown Community Centre ground, Essequibo Coast, Region 2.

Caribbean Cricket Club 2 rattled up a massive 345-2 from the 20-overs while Devonshire Castle Sports Club, in reply, reached 234-7 when the 20-overs expired.

High-profile softball batsman Patrick Rooplall struck a belligerent, unbeaten 166 to lead the way while he got great support from Prashad Mahadeo who made 120. They two also shared a flamboyant 248-run opening stand.

The right-handed Rooplall slammed 20 sixes and five fours, while the left-handed Prashad cracked six sixes and 16 fours.

When Devonshire Castle Sports Club batted, Anthony Persaud also batted with a great degree of aggression to hit 98 laced with six sixes and seven fours. Skipper Darshan Persaud (brother) scored a fighting 48.

Captain Ehwass Baksh grabbed five wickets for 25 runs from his maximum four overs delivering for the victorious combination in front of a large crowd.

Rooplall was named the Most Valuable Player and he received $10,000 and trophy. The winning side took home $100,000 and trophy with runners-up team collecting $40,000 and a trophy. The winners were also awarded with 20 T-shirts and a trophy emerging as the season winner.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Masters got the better of Invaders Masters in the third-pla

ced fixture later down in the day at the same facility.

Sunrisers Masters tallied up a sufficient 176-8 from the reduced 12-overs while Invaders Masters only responded with 150-6 when the 12-overs done. The reduction of the overs was due to a late start.

Ravi Beharry top-scored for Sunrisers Masters with 35 and Avinash Singh contributed 30 as Ramesh Narine and Beesham Seepersaud took two wickets each.

For Invaders Masters, Latchmikant Narine making 56 and 51 from Ramesh Narine (unrelated).

The winning side received a trophy and $20,000.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, President of the ESCL Tom Bacchus congratulated the winners and thanked all six teams for their participation. He expressed his gratitude also to the sponsors.

This year’s edition was played in memory of Dave Tajeshwar, who was ardent supporter of softball cricket. His brother Vo Tajeshwar remained committed to the ESCL with his sponsorship.

Other individual prizes were given to Rooplall for the most wickets in the tournament and Ramesh Narine for the most runs, while Dhanraj Singh copped the MVP of the tournament. All received a trophy and $20,000 each. Eshwar Singh took the most catches and he took home $10,000 and a trophy.