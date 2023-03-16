Autopsy confirms Bosai worker died from suffocation

Kaieteur News – A post mortem conducted on Bosai Employee Neptrid Hercules on Wednesday morning, confirmed that he died from suffocation.

After four days of searching, Hercules’ partially decomposed body was Tuesday afternoon extracted from the CAT DOZER he was operating at the time it was covered in overburden at Bosai’s East Montgomery Mines in Linden. Eyewitnesses to the extraction related that Hercules’ body was trapped between the exit of the DOZER and the sitting compartment, as if he was trying to escape. The DOZER was found some 100 feet below the surface of the mines.

Hercules was at the time moving waste to a reclamation site in the mines around 04:00hrs Saturday, just a mere two hours before his shift ended. He was reportedly working alone where two trucks were taking turns in transporting the overburden for him to compact. Kaieteur News understands that when one truck left and the other arrived, there was no sign of the machine neither Hercules. An alarm was initially made. His colleagues described him as hardworking and dedicated. He was also a member of the workers’ union.

The entire ordeal has sent the Linden community in a state of shock and sadness as Hercules was a well-known veteran bauxite worker who was set to retire later this year. He worked at the company for more than four decades. He will be given full retirement benefits, the company confirmed.

Meanwhile, an active investigation by the police is still being carried out to rule out foul play. Relative to the breach in safety and environmental measures, other agencies such as the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, the Occupational Safety and Health Unit of the Ministry of Labour, and the safety department at BOSAI will also carry out an investigation.