Latest update March 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$1M up for grabs at One Guyana Futsal Championship 

Mar 16, 2023 Sports

…tournament to kickoff April 9

Kaieteur News – Thirty-two of the country’s best Futsal teams will be part of the inaugural One Guyana Futsal Championship, set to kick off on April 9 and conclude on May 20.

The Medal of Service Award-winning Kashif and Shanghai Organisation will pioneer the tournament that will carry a first-place prize of $1,000,000.

Matches will be played at the National Gymnasium, with the finals set for the National Park.

Organizers of the One Guyana Futsal Tournament (L-R) Frank Parris, Kashif Muhammad, Colin ‘BL’ Aaron and Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major. 

Organizers of the One Guyana Futsal Tournament (L-R) Frank Parris, Kashif Muhammad, Colin ‘BL’ Aaron and Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major.

Georgetown teams will come from Road Warriors, Leopold Street, Back Circle, Sparta Boss, Stabroek Ballers, Future Stars, Gold is Money, Bent Street, Tiger Bay, Avocado Ballers, Albouystown, Alexander Village, Sophia, Foot Steppers, Vengy, Kitty (Spanish) and Kingston.

Showstoppers, Pouderoyen Brothers and Jetty Ballers will represent West Demerara, while from East Bank, Ballerz Empire, Bagotstown Warriors and Ramsay Clan are from the East Bank.

Beterverwagting, Melanie, Vryheid’s Lust and Team Diamond are the East Coast teams; Mackenzie All-Stars and Wismar All-Stars are from Linden.

New Amsterdam United and Bartica’s Mighty Ruler are the other teams.

The second place team will pocket 500,000, while $200,000 and $100,000 will go to the teams finishing third and fourth respectively.

The tournament’s most valuable player will receive a motor cycle.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Join the oil team and have your say

 

What You Need to Know Today:

Every Guyanese lost $5M already

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

$1M up for grabs at One Guyana Futsal Championship 

$1M up for grabs at One Guyana Futsal Championship 

Mar 16, 2023

…tournament to kickoff April 9 Kaieteur News – Thirty-two of the country’s best Futsal teams will be part of the inaugural One Guyana Futsal Championship, set to kick off on April 9 and...
Read More
USA-based ‘Ballin4Peace’ heading to Guyana for Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic 

USA-based ‘Ballin4Peace’ heading to Guyana...

Mar 16, 2023

Middle order keeps Harpy Eagles aloft on Day one

Middle order keeps Harpy Eagles aloft on Day one

Mar 16, 2023

Demerara and Select XI register first wins in GCB’s U15 inter county Super 50 cricket tournament

Demerara and Select XI register first wins in...

Mar 16, 2023

Caribbean Cricket Club 2 retain ESCL’s Over-40 trophy

Caribbean Cricket Club 2 retain ESCL’s Over-40...

Mar 16, 2023

Crandon confident VP Boys winning again this year

Crandon confident VP Boys winning again this year

Mar 16, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]