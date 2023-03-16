$1M up for grabs at One Guyana Futsal Championship

…tournament to kickoff April 9

Kaieteur News – Thirty-two of the country’s best Futsal teams will be part of the inaugural One Guyana Futsal Championship, set to kick off on April 9 and conclude on May 20.

The Medal of Service Award-winning Kashif and Shanghai Organisation will pioneer the tournament that will carry a first-place prize of $1,000,000.

Matches will be played at the National Gymnasium, with the finals set for the National Park.

Georgetown teams will come from Road Warriors, Leopold Street, Back Circle, Sparta Boss, Stabroek Ballers, Future Stars, Gold is Money, Bent Street, Tiger Bay, Avocado Ballers, Albouystown, Alexander Village, Sophia, Foot Steppers, Vengy, Kitty (Spanish) and Kingston.

Showstoppers, Pouderoyen Brothers and Jetty Ballers will represent West Demerara, while from East Bank, Ballerz Empire, Bagotstown Warriors and Ramsay Clan are from the East Bank.

Beterverwagting, Melanie, Vryheid’s Lust and Team Diamond are the East Coast teams; Mackenzie All-Stars and Wismar All-Stars are from Linden.

New Amsterdam United and Bartica’s Mighty Ruler are the other teams.

The second place team will pocket 500,000, while $200,000 and $100,000 will go to the teams finishing third and fourth respectively.

The tournament’s most valuable player will receive a motor cycle.