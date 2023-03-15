Woman arrested in connection with Kuru Kururu man’s murder

Kaieteur News – Investigators have arrested a woman in connection with the murder of 59-year-old Brian Thomas of the Kuru Kururu who was found shot dead on last Wednesday.

Police did not divulge details about the woman only stating that they have detained her for questioning.

Thomas was killed one day after he found his home broken into and ransacked. Police believe that the man was murdered between 23:00 and 23:30hrs.

The last person to see him alive was a woman who claimed that she had gone to Thomas’ house that evening to pay for blocks she had ordered. She was the one who reported to police that Thomas was in trouble.

The woman reportedly said that she saw two men running into Thomas’ home and confronting him just mere minutes before he was killed. In her description, the woman said one of the men had “puffy hair”.

The female witness alleged that she did not stick around to see what happened next but immediately ran to the Timehri Police Station where she reported what she saw.

She claimed that the last thing she heard before running away was one of the men telling Thomas, “You eyes pass me”.

When police arrived at his home, they found Thomas lying in the doorway of one of his bedrooms and bleeding from the left side of his abdomen. Two 9MM spent shells were also found on his kitchen floor.

Police had noted too that days prior to his demise, he had gotten into an altercation with his ex-wife and she had reported him to the police for threatening to chop her to death.

He was locked up and released from custody on Tuesday and when he arrived home around 22:00hrs that evening he found his front door open and his house ransacked.

The following day he reported the break in and enter to the police and told the police that his ex-wife wanted to kill him for his house and land.

Hercules and his ex-wife reportedly ended their relationship in January.

She moved from his home and according to family members he has been harassing and stalking her because he believed that she had left him for another man.

Investigations are ongoing.