Transferring de problem don’t change anything!

Mar 15, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem teachers now protesting over students’ behavior.  Instead of protesting, dem should be in de classroom teaching dem pickeny. Yuh can’t deprive students of dem teaching just to protest something dat de police looking into.

If de police did not doing nuttin’, is then yuh should protest. But de po po gat to get time to do they wuk. Dem nah magician fuh click dem fingers and find de alleged assailants. Deh gat a process.

De government done seh dat dem nah tolerating violence in schools. And all of dem wah want play big and bad should tek notice.

Dem boys understand dat dem teachers concerned about dem safety. But de best way to approach de problem is not through protest but through petitioning de government fuh ensure stronger protection in de schools, particularly de secondary schools weh deh gat some students feel dem is bad john.

In dem boys’ day, nobody dare raise dem voice much less dem hand pun a teacher. And if yuh go home and complain how yuh gat problem with teacher, your parents or guardians likely to spank yuh.

But dem bad eggs believe dem can go and bring reinforcements to settle scores in school. And dat is why deh gat a breakdown in discipline.

Lang ago dem bad eggs used to get expel. But de law is dat children gat a right to education and so dem expel student does end up in another school and does cause trouble deh also. So all does happen is dat de problem get transfer.

 Talk half. Leff half!

