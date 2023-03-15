Third round commences in Guyana, T&T today

2023 West Indies Championship…

– Jamaica meet Windward Islands at Providence

Kaieteur News – Round three of the 2023 West Indies Four-Day Championship commences today, March 15, with three matches, which are scheduled to be contested at venues in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), following the confirmation of squads by Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Current leader, Guyana Harpy Eagles, will be hosted by third place holder, T&T Red Force, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), while second place holder, Barbados Pride, tackle Leeward Islands Hurricanes, who are in the penultimate position, at Queen’s Park Oval, while fourth place occupants, Windward Islands Volcanoes, lock horns with a struggling Jamaica Scorpions at the Guyana National Stadium.

After two rounds, Harpy Eagles commands the board with a tally of 28.6 points ahead of defending champion, Pride, with 23 points. Red Force sit third with 20.6 points with Volcanoes on their heels with 19.4 points.

Hurricanes are in the penultimate spot on 17.4 points while Jamaica are in the cellar with 10 points on the board.

In round two, Pride, were the only team to secure a victory while Harpy Eagles, Hurricanes, Red Force and the Volcanoes all secured drawn results as Scorpions conceded the only defeat.

In the opening round, Harpy Eagles was the only team to emerge victorious as Red Force, Scorpions, Hurricanes and Volcanoes played to drawn results and Pride chalked up a loss.

At the end of the first round, Harpy Eagles led with 20 points, Red Force were second with 10.2 points, Volcanoes had 8.4 points, Hurricanes had 7.4 points, Scorpions were on 6.2 points and Pride had 4.8 points.

As far as individual performances go, Darren Bravo (261 runs) leads the Highest Run Scorer list with Alick Athanaze (244) in second, Kimani Melius and Matthew Nandu, both on 204 runs. These are the only players that have recorded a century for the season.

Each batsman has played four innings but Bravo has accumulated two centuries while the others only recorded one each, thus far.

In the bowling department, Akeem Jordan has picked up 12 wickets in two matches and leads the Most Wickets list while, the veteran, Veersammy Permaul, sits in second with 11 wickets, Bryan Charles, Rahkeem Cornwall and Ryan John are all tied on ten wickets each while Shamar Joseph and Patrick Harty have nine wickets each.

Meanwhile, the remaining three rounds of the five-round tournament are fixed to unravel in the Twin Island Republic and Land of Many Waters. Round four is scheduled for March 22 – 25 while the final round is billed for March 29 – April 1.