Latest update March 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Third round commences in Guyana, T&T today

Mar 15, 2023 Sports

2023 West Indies Championship…

– Jamaica meet Windward Islands at Providence

Kaieteur News – Round three of the 2023 West Indies Four-Day Championship commences today, March 15, with three matches, which are scheduled to be contested at venues in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), following the confirmation of squads by Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Current leader, Guyana Harpy Eagles, will be hosted by third place holder, T&T Red Force, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), while second place holder, Barbados Pride, tackle Leeward Islands Hurricanes, who are in the penultimate position, at Queen’s Park Oval, while fourth place occupants, Windward Islands Volcanoes, lock horns with a struggling Jamaica Scorpions at the Guyana National Stadium.

After two rounds, Harpy Eagles commands the board with a tally of 28.6 points ahead of defending champion, Pride, with 23 points. Red Force sit third with 20.6 points with Volcanoes on their heels with 19.4 points.

Guyana Harpy Eagles currently lead the six-franchise Tournament. (Photo: Brandon Corlette/Cricnation592)

Guyana Harpy Eagles currently lead the six-franchise Tournament. (Photo: Brandon Corlette/Cricnation592)

Hurricanes are in the penultimate spot on 17.4 points while Jamaica are in the cellar with 10 points on the board.

In round two, Pride, were the only team to secure a victory while Harpy Eagles, Hurricanes, Red Force and the Volcanoes all secured drawn results as Scorpions conceded the only defeat.

Kevlon Anderson has earned his maiden-call up to the Guyana Harpy Eagles squad. (Getty Images)

Kevlon Anderson has earned his maiden-call up to the Guyana Harpy Eagles squad. (Getty Images)

In the opening round, Harpy Eagles was the only team to emerge victorious as Red Force, Scorpions, Hurricanes and Volcanoes played to drawn results and Pride chalked up a loss.

At the end of the first round, Harpy Eagles led with 20 points, Red Force were second with 10.2 points, Volcanoes had 8.4 points, Hurricanes had 7.4 points, Scorpions were on 6.2 points and Pride had 4.8 points.

As far as individual performances go, Darren Bravo (261 runs) leads the Highest Run Scorer list with Alick Athanaze (244) in second, Kimani Melius and Matthew Nandu, both on 204 runs. These are the only players that have recorded a century for the season.

Each batsman has played four innings but Bravo has accumulated two centuries while the others only recorded one each, thus far.

In the bowling department, Akeem Jordan has picked up 12 wickets in two matches and leads the Most Wickets list while, the veteran, Veersammy Permaul, sits in second with 11 wickets, Bryan Charles, Rahkeem Cornwall and Ryan John are all tied on ten wickets each while Shamar Joseph and Patrick Harty have nine wickets each.

Meanwhile, the remaining three rounds of the five-round tournament are fixed to unravel in the Twin Island Republic and Land of Many Waters. Round four is scheduled for March 22 – 25 while the final round is billed for March 29 – April 1.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

 

What You Need to Know Today:

Every Guyanese lost $5M already

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GOA Elections shifts to March 21

GOA Elections shifts to March 21

Mar 15, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) General Council voted unanimously to have its Assistant Secretary Dion Nurse, sign their correspondence in the absence of General Secretary...
Read More
Organiser pleased with Guyana Mighty Malt Fitness Challenge 2023

Organiser pleased with Guyana Mighty Malt Fitness...

Mar 15, 2023

Slingerz Racing Stables make dominant entry to winners circle at Rising Sun Turf Club 

Slingerz Racing Stables make dominant entry to...

Mar 15, 2023

Third round commences in Guyana, T&T today

Third round commences in Guyana, T&T today

Mar 15, 2023

BK Int. Group of Companies makes a solid financial donation

BK Int. Group of Companies makes a solid...

Mar 15, 2023

Friendship Secondary School students impress at golf outing

Friendship Secondary School students impress at...

Mar 15, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]