Slingerz Racing Stables make dominant entry to winners circle at Rising Sun Turf Club 

Mar 15, 2023

Kaieteur News – Slingerz International publicly known as one of the pioneers in the sound system and entertainment industry has now spread their wings into Horse Racing. Hailing from the west side, the newly acclaimed race horse champions took two major positions at the recently held “Opening Day Stakes” at the Rising Sun Turf Club.

Connections from Slingerz gleefully display their prize for Miss Universe’s win.

West Side took a clear win in the 6th race with the champion 4 year old filly, Miss Universe. At the starting gate Club Neutraal’s Black Cat bolted out and took the lead but it was only at the homestretch Miss Universe took the lead leaving Lord’s Gift & Black Cat behind to take the Trophy home.

Slingerz Racing Stables took second place in the 5th race of the day for the F Class & Lower & E Class 1st Time Starters. The 5 year old Converter came 2nd after Early Bird of the Jumbo Jet Racing Stable maintained a win. The entire Slingerz Team was elated as their hard work and dedication was rewarded with two massive wins.

In an interview at Rising Sun, CEO of Slingerz International explained, “I want to take this opportunity to thank all my trainers, groomers and most of all my jockey for an impressive start. Our decision to enter horseracing was an easy one especially as our competitive spirit is already in full drive with our football club Slingerz FC. We intend to take our stables to much higher level especially as we have acquired a couple horses from Jamaica and a couple surprises from USA for Guyana Cup.

The horse racing industry is growing and the support is needed to sustain some of these expenses. To host these racing events are quite costly and it’s unfair for a few promoters to fund the entire production. So as a businessman and avid supported of local sport and culture I urge other companies to chip in and build the sport. We look forward to the next race at the Bush Lot United Turf Club in April and this is only the beginning for Slingerz.”

