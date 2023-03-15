Latest update March 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Persons affected by discriminatory practices urged to make contact with Women & Gender Equality Commission

Mar 15, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Women and Gender Equality Commission on Tuesday urged persons who are affected by discriminatory practices to contact the Commission.

In a statement from the Commission, the body said it is on a campaign to gather information from persons who have been subjected to gender-based discrimination.

“This campaign has been prompted by recent reports from members of the public and personnel of the disciplinary forces who have suffered under policies that contravene both Article 9 of the Constitution of Guyana and the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) to which Guyana is a ratified signatory since July 17 1980.”

The Commission quoted CEDAW: “Article 11 of CEDAW states that State Parties shall take all appropriate measures to eliminate discrimination against women in employment and shall ensure, on the basis of equality of men and women, the same rights to work, the same employment opportunities, free choice of employment, promotion, benefits, vocational training, equal remuneration, equal treatment in respect of work of equal value, the right to social security, unemployment benefits, protection of health. State Parties shall prohibit dismissal on the grounds of pregnancy or marital status. States Parties shall take measures to introduce maternity leave with pay or social benefits.”

Further, the Commission said that “women in Guyana have been subjected to delayed promotion and even termination due to pregnancy.  They have also suffered other forms of discrimination by employers including and in particular the disciplined forces.  This lack of adherence to the law is unlawful. These discriminatory practices are unlawful and could be subjected to criminal proceedings.”

As such, the Commission invites all persons who have been “adversely affected by such policies and practices which discriminate unevenly against women or who have experienced sexual harassment at their place of work” to contact the Commission on telephone number 231 5276 or via email [email protected]

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

 

What You Need to Know Today:

Every Guyanese lost $5M already

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GOA Elections shifts to March 21

GOA Elections shifts to March 21

Mar 15, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) General Council voted unanimously to have its Assistant Secretary Dion Nurse, sign their correspondence in the absence of General Secretary...
Read More
Organiser pleased with Guyana Mighty Malt Fitness Challenge 2023

Organiser pleased with Guyana Mighty Malt Fitness...

Mar 15, 2023

Slingerz Racing Stables make dominant entry to winners circle at Rising Sun Turf Club 

Slingerz Racing Stables make dominant entry to...

Mar 15, 2023

Third round commences in Guyana, T&T today

Third round commences in Guyana, T&T today

Mar 15, 2023

BK Int. Group of Companies makes a solid financial donation

BK Int. Group of Companies makes a solid...

Mar 15, 2023

Friendship Secondary School students impress at golf outing

Friendship Secondary School students impress at...

Mar 15, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]