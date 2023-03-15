Persons affected by discriminatory practices urged to make contact with Women & Gender Equality Commission

Kaieteur News – The Women and Gender Equality Commission on Tuesday urged persons who are affected by discriminatory practices to contact the Commission.

In a statement from the Commission, the body said it is on a campaign to gather information from persons who have been subjected to gender-based discrimination.

“This campaign has been prompted by recent reports from members of the public and personnel of the disciplinary forces who have suffered under policies that contravene both Article 9 of the Constitution of Guyana and the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) to which Guyana is a ratified signatory since July 17 1980.”

The Commission quoted CEDAW: “Article 11 of CEDAW states that State Parties shall take all appropriate measures to eliminate discrimination against women in employment and shall ensure, on the basis of equality of men and women, the same rights to work, the same employment opportunities, free choice of employment, promotion, benefits, vocational training, equal remuneration, equal treatment in respect of work of equal value, the right to social security, unemployment benefits, protection of health. State Parties shall prohibit dismissal on the grounds of pregnancy or marital status. States Parties shall take measures to introduce maternity leave with pay or social benefits.”

Further, the Commission said that “women in Guyana have been subjected to delayed promotion and even termination due to pregnancy. They have also suffered other forms of discrimination by employers including and in particular the disciplined forces. This lack of adherence to the law is unlawful. These discriminatory practices are unlawful and could be subjected to criminal proceedings.”

As such, the Commission invites all persons who have been “adversely affected by such policies and practices which discriminate unevenly against women or who have experienced sexual harassment at their place of work” to contact the Commission on telephone number 231 5276 or via email [email protected]