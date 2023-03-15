Partially decomposed body of Bosai’s bulldozer operator found

By Vanessa Braithwaite Moore

Kaieteur News – The partially decomposed body of 59-year-old Neptrid Hercules, an employee of BOSAI Minerals Group Guyana, who was buried alive early Saturday morning, when the CAT D9 DOZER he was operating fell into the East Montgomery mining pit, was on Tuesday evening recovered and removed for burial by undertakers. This brought the four-day long search to an end.

Neptrid was an employee of BOSAI for more than four decades and was set to retire later this year. Company officials related that he will receive all retirement and pension benefits and all funeral expenses will be handled by the company.

Around 16:00 hrs on Tuesday, with the help of a megameter from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, the DOZER was spotted and further digging resulted in Hercules’ body being found. Relatives including his children were present throughout the process.

Meanwhile, the company and top government officials also met with relatives at Watooka on Friday afternoon and were given assurance that all compensation will paid in full to his family.

Notwithstanding the finding of Hercules’ body, police will continue an investigation into his death to rule out foul play. Further, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, the Occupational Safety and Health Unit of the Ministry of Labour, and the safety department at BOSAI will also investigate breaches in safety measures by the company.

The Ministry of Labour in a statement said, Minister Joseph Hamilton, is deeply concerned about the incident and hopes for a quick resolution/conclusion to it. The minister said when a worker leaves home for work, there is an expectation by family that the worker will return to him or her home safely while noting that Hercules’ incident must be traumatic for his loved ones.

At around 04:00h on Saturday, Hercules was moving waste to a reclamation site (filling back an old pit) in the mines, just a mere two hours before his shift ended. He was reportedly working alone where two trucks were taking turns in transporting the overburden for him to compact.

Kaieteur News understands that when one truck left and the other arrived, neither Hercules nor the machine was visible and an alarm was raised.

Hercules was described him as a hardworking and dedicated employee by his colleagues. His colleagues are demanding that the company enforces better safety measures since it was alleged that Hercules was working with no lights, alone and was not using the correct protocols for reclamation at the time.