Organiser pleased with Guyana Mighty Malt Fitness Challenge 2023

– Omisi Williams and Semonica Duke are Elite Fitness champs

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Mighty Malt Fitness Challenge 2023 concluded their seventh edition on Sunday last at the National Park Tarmac, Georgetown and was rated a success by the organiser, Jordana Ramsay-Gonsalves. Kaieteur Sports had an opportunity to speak with Ramsay-Gonsalves, who said, it was exceptional in that all the athletes performances would have upped their level over the years. Ramsey said it was exciting to watch these athletes come out and put on a show for everybody especially with the sun being at its peak in the afternoon but they persevered and they did really well, we watched them go through a lot…and the people that we expected to come out on top they really did their best.

When ask about her level of satisfaction with the athletes and supporters attendance, Ramsey replied, “Yes the athletes all turned out with their supporters we didn’t have any no show with a total of fifty one (51) athletes yesterday, the highest athletes attendance throughout the competition.”

This year we saw an impressive performance by Kellon Reid from Linden. Ramsey went on to say, “Kellon has progressively improved over the years, every year he does better and am excited to see what he does next year. For the females, Semonica Duke and Delice Adonis have always been first and second they have been on that podium battling for those positions since the first edition of the competition, however, Tonnica Dey has started about four (4) years ago and she has creeped on to the podium in our November competition and now we have seen her for the second time on the podium. In this competition she got second place but was very close behind first placed Semonica Duke,” Ramsey stated when asked about who impressed her the most in the Male and Female categories.

Looking forward to ideas that can improve the next edition, Ramsey indicated that, “Yes we do, the Teen aspect of the challenge we need to do that separately, maybe we do it earlier and get that out of the way so that the Teens can move on and finish the rest of their day. We are going to work on that adjustment on the schedule so we can have a better flow in the day. Because this was the first year we introduced the Teens and Masters Challenge that was a major adjustment for us in terms of timing and getting the athletes off and being able to give them enough down time, sometimes we felt like they may have had little too much down time while we waited for the Teens and Masters to complete their Challenges.”

When asked about upcoming events, Ramsey pointed out, “Every year we host two (2) Events the next one will be the Fitness Expo that comes up in November where we are hoping that the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall is ready by then. I am not sure but if it is, that would be exciting because that would be a brand new arena, we are looking forward to that.”

Ramsey further informed, “In that competition we have an opportunity to see scaled athletes in action. The scaled athletes are new athletes that come into the sport, we introduced the Scaled event two years into the competition and that where we have seen our growth.

Once you compete in the Scaled category and you finish on the podium you can’t compete in that category again. You will move up to compete with the RX/ Elite competitors.”

She concluded by thanking the sponsors. “Without them our Event would not be possible, I would really like to say a special thank you too all of them: AnsaMcAl under their Mighty Malt brand, Ministry of Sport and the National Sports Commission (NSC) Bounty Supermarket, Sterling Products Inc, KFC, Bumble Bee, Tech Pro, Gillette, Garden Foods, S. Jagmohan, Yogreat Yogurt, Foresters Lumber and Building, Republic Bank, Star Party Rentals, Trophy Stall, I Merch, HJ, Trisee Luxury and Beauty and Genesis Fitness Gym among others.”

Sports Minister Charles Ramson , NSC Chairman Kashif Muhammad, Commissioner Christy Campbell and Minister Oneidge Walrond were all in attendance at the event.

The outstanding performers and the respective prize packages they received are as follows:

Masters (Men)

Masimba Williams $100,000

Randy Leitch $75,000

Richord Pickett $50,000

Masters Women

Melissa Stewart $100,000

Marisca Saminten Resodikromo $75,000

Valarie Younge $50,000

Teens (Boys)

Vlaminir Woodroof $50,000

Prince Beckles $20,000

Benkhai King $15,000

Teens (Girls)

Oshelle Williams $50,000

Surina Anthony $20,000

Mariah Seenarine $15,000

Elite Men

Fittest in Guyana

Omisi Williams $500,000

Kellon Reid $300,000

Kelvin Baul $200,000

Elite Women

Fittest in Guyana

Semonica Duke $500,000

Tonnica Dey $300,000

Delice Adonis $200,000