Latest update March 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GOA Elections shifts to March 21

Mar 15, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) General Council voted unanimously to have its Assistant Secretary Dion Nurse, sign their correspondence in the absence of General Secretary Hector Edwards, while it was announced that the highly anticipated Electoral General Meeting (EGM) will now be held on Tuesday, March 21.

The GOA’s EGM was scheduled for yesterday at Olympic House, but as per their constitution, the controversy-riddled March 7 notice, which Edwards has denied emanated from him, meant it had to be reconvened to next seven days.

On March 7, the GOA wrote to its Members, outlining the nominees for the respective positions up for contention while also reckoning their affiliates’ eligibility.

The GOA’s Executive Members at what should’ve been an EGM.

The GOA’s Executive Members at what should’ve been an EGM.

However, because there was not an EGM, the eligibility of Associations and their members was not discussed yesterday.

The Council, under a new meeting agenda, via unanimous votes, agreed to allow the GOA’s Assistant Secretary, Dion Nurse, to sign documents on behalf of Edwards, who has been away from the GOA for over two years.

Some of the GOA’s members during the delegations their Council Meeting.

Some of the GOA’s members during the delegations their Council Meeting.

Yesterday was marked as a ‘Red-Letter Day’ for the GOA since it was set to be the last of its incumbent president, Kalam Juman-Yassin, who was disbarred under the constitution’s 70-year age limit.

When the associations return for next Tuesday’s EGM, they’ll be placed to vote between Guyana Baseball League (GBL) president Robin Singh and Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) president Godfrey Munroe for the ‘head chair’ position of the GOA, where for the first time in almost three decades the association will have a new president.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

 

What You Need to Know Today:

Every Guyanese lost $5M already

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GOA Elections shifts to March 21

GOA Elections shifts to March 21

Mar 15, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) General Council voted unanimously to have its Assistant Secretary Dion Nurse, sign their correspondence in the absence of General Secretary...
Read More
Organiser pleased with Guyana Mighty Malt Fitness Challenge 2023

Organiser pleased with Guyana Mighty Malt Fitness...

Mar 15, 2023

Slingerz Racing Stables make dominant entry to winners circle at Rising Sun Turf Club 

Slingerz Racing Stables make dominant entry to...

Mar 15, 2023

Third round commences in Guyana, T&T today

Third round commences in Guyana, T&T today

Mar 15, 2023

BK Int. Group of Companies makes a solid financial donation

BK Int. Group of Companies makes a solid...

Mar 15, 2023

Friendship Secondary School students impress at golf outing

Friendship Secondary School students impress at...

Mar 15, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]