GOA Elections shifts to March 21

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) General Council voted unanimously to have its Assistant Secretary Dion Nurse, sign their correspondence in the absence of General Secretary Hector Edwards, while it was announced that the highly anticipated Electoral General Meeting (EGM) will now be held on Tuesday, March 21.
The GOA’s EGM was scheduled for yesterday at Olympic House, but as per their constitution, the controversy-riddled March 7 notice, which Edwards has denied emanated from him, meant it had to be reconvened to next seven days.
On March 7, the GOA wrote to its Members, outlining the nominees for the respective positions up for contention while also reckoning their affiliates’ eligibility.
However, because there was not an EGM, the eligibility of Associations and their members was not discussed yesterday.
The Council, under a new meeting agenda, via unanimous votes, agreed to allow the GOA’s Assistant Secretary, Dion Nurse, to sign documents on behalf of Edwards, who has been away from the GOA for over two years.
Yesterday was marked as a ‘Red-Letter Day’ for the GOA since it was set to be the last of its incumbent president, Kalam Juman-Yassin, who was disbarred under the constitution’s 70-year age limit.
When the associations return for next Tuesday’s EGM, they’ll be placed to vote between Guyana Baseball League (GBL) president Robin Singh and Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) president Godfrey Munroe for the ‘head chair’ position of the GOA, where for the first time in almost three decades the association will have a new president.
