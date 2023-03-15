Latest update March 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fisherman jailed for 6 months for cocaine possession

Mar 15, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old fisherman was on Monday sentenced to six month in prison for having seven grams of cocaine in his possession.

Jailed for cocaine possession, Lookman Hayat

Jailed for cocaine possession, Lookman Hayat

Lookman Hayat, of Good Hope Essequibo Coast, Region Two was nabbed with the drugs at the Anna Regina Car Park on Friday.  Hayat made his court appearance on Monday at the Charity Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

The Magistrate sentenced him to six months imprisonment and ordered him to pay a fine of $30,000.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

 

What You Need to Know Today:

Every Guyanese lost $5M already

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GOA Elections shifts to March 21

GOA Elections shifts to March 21

Mar 15, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) General Council voted unanimously to have its Assistant Secretary Dion Nurse, sign their correspondence in the absence of General Secretary...
Read More
Organiser pleased with Guyana Mighty Malt Fitness Challenge 2023

Organiser pleased with Guyana Mighty Malt Fitness...

Mar 15, 2023

Slingerz Racing Stables make dominant entry to winners circle at Rising Sun Turf Club 

Slingerz Racing Stables make dominant entry to...

Mar 15, 2023

Third round commences in Guyana, T&T today

Third round commences in Guyana, T&T today

Mar 15, 2023

BK Int. Group of Companies makes a solid financial donation

BK Int. Group of Companies makes a solid...

Mar 15, 2023

Friendship Secondary School students impress at golf outing

Friendship Secondary School students impress at...

Mar 15, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]