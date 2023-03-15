Fisherman jailed for 6 months for cocaine possession

Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old fisherman was on Monday sentenced to six month in prison for having seven grams of cocaine in his possession.

Lookman Hayat, of Good Hope Essequibo Coast, Region Two was nabbed with the drugs at the Anna Regina Car Park on Friday. Hayat made his court appearance on Monday at the Charity Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

The Magistrate sentenced him to six months imprisonment and ordered him to pay a fine of $30,000.