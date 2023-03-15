Duo on trial for murder of America Street money changer

Kaieteur News – Kerwin Dos Santos and George Hope, two Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown men, are on trial before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the High Court in Georgetown for the 2018 murder of America Street money changer Sean Nurse, popularly known as ‘Fabulous’.

Both men, 26, have pleaded not guilty to the indictment which alleged that on February 4, 2018 they murdered Nurse during the course of furtherance of a robbery.

The men are being represented by the Hughes, Fields, and Stoby law firm. Attorneys-at-Law Marisa Edwards, Tanesha Saigon, Abiola Lowe, and Delon Fraser are the prosecutors.

At the conclusion of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI), two of the three men (Dos Santos and Hope), accused of murdering the America Street money changer, were sent to stand trial in the High Court while charges were dismissed against the third.

In 2019, Dos Santos, Hope and Kacey Heyliger, 23, of Kitty were jointly charged for the offence which saw the PI being conducted by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Providence Magistrates’ Courts.

According to information, Dos Santos and Hope admitted their involvement in the murder and implicated a third man, Heyliger, who was later discharged of the crime.

In the meantime, the facts of the case stated that Nurse, of Apartment 33 Shopping Plaza, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was shot in the left side of the face on America Street, during a struggle with a gunman, who was attempting to relieve him of a large sum of foreign and local currency.

The deceased would usually ply his trade between America and Water Streets, Georgetown.

The father of three died at the scene, while his killer fled with an undisclosed sum of cash and a quantity of gold jewellery.

According to the police, Nurse was shot to the left cheek just below the eye by an identifiable male dressed in a red hoodie and brown three-quarter pants who then escaped on foot via Avenue of the Republic and Charlotte Street.