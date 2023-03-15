Dorcas Mending Hearts Ministries gets new office space

Latest update March 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 15, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Streams of Power Ministries on Saturday gifted Dorcas Mending Hearts Ministries (DMHM) with office space to execute its mandate. The new office space is located upstairs at Streams of Power Ministries Church, 2885 Well Road, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.
The DMHM offers victims of domestic violence free legal representation, free counselling, and free life skills training among other services. Persons in need of these services are asked to contact the DMHM on telephone number 231-7012 or via email [email protected] or visit the office at Streams of Power Ministries 2885 Well Road, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown every Saturday between the hours of 10 am to 12 pm.
“The President and members of DMHM expressed sincere thanks to Pastor Patrick West and members of SOPM for their generous gift of this new office space,” DMHM said in a statement on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the DMHM will on Saturday, March 25, 2023 launch Information Technology classes for women in support of this year’s International Women’s Appreciation Day Theme: “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”.
Classes will start at 11:00h (11:00am) and conclude 13:00h (1:00 pm). The training programme will be facilitated in batches every three months.
Interested persons are asked to contact the DMHM via:
The DMHM is open on Saturdays only between 10:00h (10:00am) and 14:00h (2:00pm).
Every Guyanese lost $5M already
Mar 15, 2023Kaieteur News – The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) General Council voted unanimously to have its Assistant Secretary Dion Nurse, sign their correspondence in the absence of General Secretary...
Mar 15, 2023
Mar 15, 2023
Mar 15, 2023
Mar 15, 2023
Mar 15, 2023
Kaieteur News – During the recent International Energy Conference, the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]