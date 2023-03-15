Dorcas Mending Hearts Ministries gets new office space

Kaieteur News – Streams of Power Ministries on Saturday gifted Dorcas Mending Hearts Ministries (DMHM) with office space to execute its mandate. The new office space is located upstairs at Streams of Power Ministries Church, 2885 Well Road, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The DMHM offers victims of domestic violence free legal representation, free counselling, and free life skills training among other services. Persons in need of these services are asked to contact the DMHM on telephone number 231-7012 or via email [email protected] or visit the office at Streams of Power Ministries 2885 Well Road, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown every Saturday between the hours of 10 am to 12 pm.

“The President and members of DMHM expressed sincere thanks to Pastor Patrick West and members of SOPM for their generous gift of this new office space,” DMHM said in a statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the DMHM will on Saturday, March 25, 2023 launch Information Technology classes for women in support of this year’s International Women’s Appreciation Day Theme: “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”.

Classes will start at 11:00h (11:00am) and conclude 13:00h (1:00 pm). The training programme will be facilitated in batches every three months.

Interested persons are asked to contact the DMHM via:

Telephone number 231-7012

Email [email protected]

Or visit the office at Streams of Power Ministries 2885 Well Road, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The DMHM is open on Saturdays only between 10:00h (10:00am) and 14:00h (2:00pm).