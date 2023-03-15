Bids open for the supply of ATVs, buses, pick-ups to Amerindian Affairs Ministry

Kaieteur News – Bids have been submitted for the procurement of a number of motor vehicles and machinery for the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

At the recent opening of tenders which was held at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office it was revealed that the Ministry is seeking suppliers to supply and deliver two reconditioned 4×4 double cab pickups, 30 all-terrain vehicles (ATV,) five reconditioned mini buses and 20 chipper machinery.

The Ministry is also seeking a firm to supply and deliver dry and fresh ration for the Amerindian Residence and Hinterland Scholarship students.

It was reported that following the passage of the 2023 budget, some $4.7 billion was approved for Amerindian development programmes.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Amerindian Affairs

Supply and delivery of dry and fresh ration for the Amerindian Residence and Hinterland Scholarship Student Dormitory.

Procurement of security services.

Supply and delivery of two reconditioned 4×4 double cab pickup.

Supply and delivery of five reconditioned mini buses.

Supply and delivery of 30 all-terrain vehicles (ATV).

Supply and delivery of 20 chipper.

Ministry of Agriculture- National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)

Rehabilitation of all weather road for the black belly sheep programme at Blairmont, West Berbice.

Ministry of Health

Supply and delivery of office furniture.

Supply and delivery of contraceptive supplies.

Procurement of Medical Training Materials for DHSE.

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Supply of meals for Georgetown Training Centre Department of Youth.

Ministry of Tourism

Procurement of license for the deployment of the ESW for Trade- Lot 1( UAT Environment and Lot 2 (Prod. Environment)

Ministry of Finance – Procurement of IT Hardware.

Procurement of NPTA re-cabling and direct links to the Ministry’s Data Centre.

Procurement of CCTV equipment.

Ministry of Education – Design and supervision services for the construction of a modern school building and a dormitory to house 500 students in classroom, 250 pupils in the dormitory and 40 teacher, in Hosororo, Region One.

Design and supervision services for the construction of a modern school building and a dormitory to house 350 students in classroom, 150 pupils in the dormitory and 30 teacher, in Maruranau, Region Nine.

Office of the Prime Minister

Roof repairs, phase 2.