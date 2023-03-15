Latest update March 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Agri Ministry receives $150M in equipment from IDB to boost extension services

Mar 15, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Agriculture received equipment valued at $150million through its Sustainable Agriculture Development Programme (SADP) with funding from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha and IDB Resident Representative, Lorena Solórzano-Salazar at the handing over ceremony (DPI photo)

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha and IDB Resident Representative, Lorena Solórzano-Salazar at the handing over ceremony (DPI photo)

The equipment will strengthen the ministry’s extension services to small and medium-scale farmers in Regions Two to Six and Ten, the Department of Public Information said in a press release. The handing over ceremony took place on Tuesday in the ministry’s compound in Georgetown. During the ceremony, Minister Mustapha noted that extension officers have a critical role to play in the development of Guyana’s agriculture sector.

Some of the vehicles handed over to the Ministry of Agriculture on Tuesday (DPI photo)

Some of the vehicles handed over to the Ministry of Agriculture on Tuesday (DPI photo)

“If we are to satisfy the needs of our people and if we are to contribute meaningfully to meeting Caricom’s 25 by 2025 food import bill reduction, then our extension officers have that critical role to play. They have to give that kind of guidance that ensures our farmers implement best practices and impart the requisite knowledge that will increase production” the minister said.

Meanwhile, IDB Representative Lorena Solórzano-Salazar in her remarks noted that the partnership between the Government of Guyana and the IDB in strengthening agricultural extension services will bring multiple benefits to small and medium-scale farmers. “Extension services are known to greatly increase the productivity and income to low-income farmers… especially in terms of distance, transportation and having access to markets,” she said. The assets included six 4×4 pickup-type vehicles, six all-terrain vehicles, six outboard boats and engines, and 24 off-road motorcycles, which were procured through funding under the Ministry’s Agriculture Sector Development Unit.

The equipment will be allocated to various agencies such as the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) and the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) targeting farmers in far-flung areas where access is usually an issue. In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture recently hosted its first extension service training exercise in keeping with the government’s plan of revamping extension services and improving farmers’ productive capacity, which will contribute significantly to Guyana’s food security agenda. The Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Madanlall Ramraj, Permanent Secretary, Delma Nedd, and other staff of the ministry and IDB were also in attendance.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

 

What You Need to Know Today:

Every Guyanese lost $5M already

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GOA Elections shifts to March 21

GOA Elections shifts to March 21

Mar 15, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) General Council voted unanimously to have its Assistant Secretary Dion Nurse, sign their correspondence in the absence of General Secretary...
Read More
Organiser pleased with Guyana Mighty Malt Fitness Challenge 2023

Organiser pleased with Guyana Mighty Malt Fitness...

Mar 15, 2023

Slingerz Racing Stables make dominant entry to winners circle at Rising Sun Turf Club 

Slingerz Racing Stables make dominant entry to...

Mar 15, 2023

Third round commences in Guyana, T&T today

Third round commences in Guyana, T&T today

Mar 15, 2023

BK Int. Group of Companies makes a solid financial donation

BK Int. Group of Companies makes a solid...

Mar 15, 2023

Friendship Secondary School students impress at golf outing

Friendship Secondary School students impress at...

Mar 15, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]